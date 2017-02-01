(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 2 January 2017 at 10 am EET
Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year maintenance agreement with MOL LNG Transport
Europe Ltd., an affiliate of the Japanese MOL Group. The agreement, which covers
two LNG carriers, increases the predictability of the vessels' operations,
enhances safety and reduces operational costs. The comprehensive service
agreement includes all scheduled engine maintenance activities, workshop
services and online remote support.
With Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) solution, maintenance
activities for the two vessels' engines can be planned based on actual engine
condition rather than following a strict calendar-based schedule. The CBM
solution controls and extends the engine maintenance intervals, reducing
operational costs and downtime. Wärtsilä's CBM monitoring system continuously
collects data about the engines' operating parameters and transmits the
information in real time to a Wärtsilä service centre for technical expert
analysis.
"We see great potential in the growing LNG industry and are very happy to
partner with MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd. to help the company optimise the
maintenance of its vessels. A long-term maintenance agreement allows us to plan
maintenance activities efficiently, taking into account equipment condition as
well as the customer's operating schedule and environment," says Andy Dickinson,
Managing Director, Wärtsilä UK.
Engineering expertise meets real-time engine condition data
The vessels covered by the agreement, LNG carriers Spirit of Hela and Gigira
Laitebo, are equipped with four Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines each.
"We value Wärtsilä's expertise and knowledge about these engines and therefore
see Wärtsilä as a valued working partner for cost effective maintenance of our
LNG carriers. We also place great importance on maximising our vessels'
availability, which will be achieved through this agreement," says Martin
Gallacher, Deputy General Manager, MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.
MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd., based in London, is part of the ocean shipping
company MOL Group (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The
MOL Group, stock listed in Tokyo and Nagoya, is a leader in international ocean
shipping. The company transports natural gas around the world and continuously
develops its LNG fleet to meet the increasing demand for natural gas as well as
to ensure the operational efficiency and safety of its vessels.
Link to image
Caption: Wärtsilä increases operational safety and predictability for two LNG
carriers of MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Felicity Waller
Account Manager
Wärtsilä United Kingdom
felicity.waller(at)wartsila.com
Tel: +44 7771 964998
Elwin Wilbrink
Manager, Agreement Sales North Europe
Wärtsilä Services
elwin.wilbrink(at)wartsila.com
Tel: +31 651 595 063
Hanna Viita
Director, Marketing
Wärtsilä Services
hanna.viita(at)wartsila.com
Tel: +358 40 167 1755
Wärtsilä Services in brief
Wärtsilä Services creates lifecycle services for its customers, enhancing their
business - whenever, wherever. We provide industry's broadest range of services
for both shipping and power generation. Our solutions range from spare parts and
basic support to ensuring maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and
guaranteed performance of customer's equipment or installation - in a safe,
reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.
http://www.wartsila.com/services
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle
solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable
innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and
economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.
In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800
employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70
countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.