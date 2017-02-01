Wärtsilä increases operational safety and predictability for two LNG carriers of MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year maintenance agreement with MOL LNG Transport

Europe Ltd., an affiliate of the Japanese MOL Group. The agreement, which covers

two LNG carriers, increases the predictability of the vessels' operations,

enhances safety and reduces operational costs. The comprehensive service

agreement includes all scheduled engine maintenance activities, workshop

services and online remote support.



With Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) solution, maintenance

activities for the two vessels' engines can be planned based on actual engine

condition rather than following a strict calendar-based schedule. The CBM

solution controls and extends the engine maintenance intervals, reducing

operational costs and downtime. Wärtsilä's CBM monitoring system continuously

collects data about the engines' operating parameters and transmits the

information in real time to a Wärtsilä service centre for technical expert

analysis.



"We see great potential in the growing LNG industry and are very happy to

partner with MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd. to help the company optimise the

maintenance of its vessels. A long-term maintenance agreement allows us to plan

maintenance activities efficiently, taking into account equipment condition as

well as the customer's operating schedule and environment," says Andy Dickinson,

Managing Director, Wärtsilä UK.



Engineering expertise meets real-time engine condition data



The vessels covered by the agreement, LNG carriers Spirit of Hela and Gigira

Laitebo, are equipped with four Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines each.



"We value Wärtsilä's expertise and knowledge about these engines and therefore

see Wärtsilä as a valued working partner for cost effective maintenance of our

LNG carriers. We also place great importance on maximising our vessels'



availability, which will be achieved through this agreement," says Martin

Gallacher, Deputy General Manager, MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.



MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd., based in London, is part of the ocean shipping

company MOL Group (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The

MOL Group, stock listed in Tokyo and Nagoya, is a leader in international ocean

shipping. The company transports natural gas around the world and continuously

develops its LNG fleet to meet the increasing demand for natural gas as well as

to ensure the operational efficiency and safety of its vessels.



