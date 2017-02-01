Ratos AB: Ratos owns 23.6% of Arcus

2 January 2017

After a completed period of stabilization, Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to

23.6%. Arcus ASA (publ) has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker

ARCUS) and the first day of trading was 1 December 2016.



As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by ABG Sundal

Collier ASA Ratos has sold 4,494,202 shares in Arcus ASA (publ) ("Arcus") at a

price of NOK 43 per share. Following the transaction Ratos owns 16,077,244

shares, corresponding to approximately 23.6% of the total shares in Arcus. Ratos

will therefore issue a disclosure notice. Ratos has committed to not selling

additional shares in Arcus for a period of 180 days after the first day of

trading.





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized

companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute

to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in

and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19

medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are

Consumer goods/Commerce, Construction and Industrials. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq



Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,400 employees.





