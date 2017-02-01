Ratos AB: Ratos owns 23.6% of Arcus

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
2 January 2017
Not for disclosure, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in or
into the US, Australia, Canada or Japan.
After a completed period of stabilization, Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to
23.6%. Arcus ASA (publ) has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker
ARCUS) and the first day of trading was 1 December 2016.
As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by ABG Sundal
Collier ASA Ratos has sold 4,494,202 shares in Arcus ASA (publ) ("Arcus") at a
price of NOK 43 per share. Following the transaction Ratos owns 16,077,244
shares, corresponding to approximately 23.6% of the total shares in Arcus. Ratos
will therefore issue a disclosure notice. Ratos has committed to not selling
additional shares in Arcus for a period of 180 days after the first day of
trading.
For further information, please contact:
Helene Gustafsson, IR Manager, +46 8 700 17 98
Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20
Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2016 17 February 2017
Annual General Meeting 6 April 2017
Interim report January-March 2017 8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017
Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized
companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute
to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in
and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19
medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are
Consumer goods/Commerce, Construction and Industrials. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq
Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,400 employees.
Press release:
http://hugin.info/1180/R/2068298/776693.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ratos.se
Date: 01/02/2017 - 08:30
Language: English
News-ID 515392
Character count: 2586
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ratos
Stadt: Stockholm
Number of hits: 23
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.172
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|3
|Gäste Online:
|218
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.