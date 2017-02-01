       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Ratos AB: Ratos owns 23.6% of Arcus

ID: 515392
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


2 January 2017
Not for disclosure, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in or
into the US, Australia, Canada or Japan.

After a completed period of stabilization, Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to
23.6%. Arcus ASA (publ) has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker
ARCUS) and the first day of trading was 1 December 2016.

As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by ABG Sundal
Collier ASA Ratos has sold 4,494,202 shares in Arcus ASA (publ) ("Arcus") at a
price of NOK 43 per share. Following the transaction Ratos owns 16,077,244
shares, corresponding to approximately 23.6% of the total shares in Arcus. Ratos
will therefore issue a disclosure notice. Ratos has committed to not selling
additional shares in Arcus for a period of 180 days after the first day of
trading.


For further information, please contact:
Helene Gustafsson, IR Manager, +46 8 700 17 98
Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20


Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2016                                     17 February 2017
Annual General Meeting                                 6 April 2017
Interim report January-March 2017                  8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017                   17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017          14 November 2017


Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized
companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute
to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in
and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19
medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are
Consumer goods/Commerce, Construction and Industrials. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq


Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,400 employees.


Press release:
http://hugin.info/1180/R/2068298/776693.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ratos via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.ratos.se



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/02/2017 - 08:30
Language: English
News-ID 515392
Character count: 2586
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ratos
Stadt: Stockholm


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.172
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 6
Mitglied(er) online: 3
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z