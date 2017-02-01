Proposal of Aspo's Nomination Board as members of the Board of Directors and their rewards

ASPO Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.





PROPOSAL OF ASPO'S NOMINATION BOARD AS MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND

THEIR REWARDS



The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc's shareholders proposes to the Annual

Shareholders' Meeting of Aspo Plc to be held on April 5, 2017 that the Board of

Directors will have six members.



Full-time Chairman of the Board



Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated to the Nomination

Board that he will no longer be available as the full-time Chairman of the Board

of Directors following the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2017.



Members of the Board



The Nomination Board proposes that Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Roberto Lencioni,

Gustav Nyberg, Salla Pöyry and Risto Salo, current members of the company's

Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for the

term closing at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2018.



Remuneration paid to the members of the Board



The Nomination Board proposes that members of the Board of Directors receive the

following monthly remuneration:

* EUR 2,700 per month for members of the Board of Directors (EUR 2,400 per

month in 2016)

* 1.5 × the remuneration paid to ordinary members, i.e. EUR 4,050 per month,

for the Vice Chairman (EUR 3,600 per month in 2016)

* 2 × the remuneration paid to ordinary members, i.e. EUR 5,400 per month, for

the Chairman (EUR 15,500 per month for the full-time Chairman in 2016)



The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Audit

Committee remain unchanged, i.e. EUR 700 per meeting. However, the Nomination

Board proposes that 1.5 × the meeting fee paid to members of the Audit Committee

be paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, i.e. EUR 1,050 per meeting (EUR



700 per meeting in 2016). If the Chairman of the Audit Committee is also the

Vice Chairman or the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board

proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Audit Committee is the same as

that paid to members of the Audit Committee. Board members having a full-time

position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.



Members of the Nomination Board



The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the representatives of the four

largest shareholders. According to the list of shareholders as of August

31, 2016, the following representatives of the largest shareholders were members

of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders'

Meeting 2017: Tatu Vehmas, Chairman (Vehmas family); Veronica Timgren (Nyberg

family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Reima Rytsölä (Varma Mutual Pension

Insurance Company); and Mikko Mursula (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance

Company). In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has

acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.



ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen

CEO



Further information:

Tatu Vehmas, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 400 785 461,

vehmastatu(at)gmail.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern

Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong

company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market

leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations,

customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate

Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually

developed without any predefined schedules.







More information:

http://www.aspo.fi/



Date: 01/02/2017 - 09:00

