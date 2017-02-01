ÅF moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
For further information:
Stefan Johansson, CFO, +46 70 224 24 01
ÅF's rapid growth continues and as of today the shares are traded on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Large Cap list - the list of companies with a market cap exceeding one
billion Euros. ÅF's market cap amounts to more than 13 billion SEK.
"We are rapidly growing, both organically and through acquisitions, while
maintaining profitability and we are pleased that our long-term efforts yield
results. At ÅF we have an engineering knowledge with a unique range across the
energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. There continues to be a strong
demand for these services both in and outside of Scandinavia and we look forward
to working with our customers to create innovative and sustainable solutions for
a better future", says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of ÅF.
ÅF's year-end report for 2016 will be published on 3 February, 2017.
Corporate Communication
ÅF AB (publ)
ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and
infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By
connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable
solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong
base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.
ÅF - Innovation by experience
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/1253/R/2068257/776675.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ÅF AB via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.afconsult.com/en/
Date: 01/02/2017 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 515394
Character count: 2010
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ÅF AB
Stadt: Stockholm
Number of hits: 22
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.172
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|210
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.