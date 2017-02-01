ÅF moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

ÅF's rapid growth continues and as of today the shares are traded on the Nasdaq

Stockholm Large Cap list - the list of companies with a market cap exceeding one

billion Euros. ÅF's market cap amounts to more than 13 billion SEK.



"We are rapidly growing, both organically and through acquisitions, while

maintaining profitability and we are pleased that our long-term efforts yield

results. At ÅF we have an engineering knowledge with a unique range across the

energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. There continues to be a strong

demand for these services both in and outside of Scandinavia and we look forward

to working with our customers to create innovative and sustainable solutions for

a better future", says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of ÅF.



ÅF's year-end report for 2016 will be published on 3 February, 2017.



ÅF is an engineering and consulting company for the energy, industrial and

infrastructure markets, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By

connecting technologies we provide profitable, innovative and sustainable

solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong

base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.



ÅF - Innovation by experience





