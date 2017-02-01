Growth in Rail Freight Route between Asia and Europe to expand European Rail Freight Transportation Market at a CAGR of 2.75% by 2020

The rail freight transportation market in Europe to grow moderately during the forecast period, posting a CAGR of almost 3%. The rapid growth of the Europe-Asia railway line has resulted in the increased trade between the two regions, which is a major factor driving the growth of the rail freight market in Europe.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 2, 2017: A recent forecast report focusing on the market of rail freight transportation market has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Rail Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2017-2021 which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects primarily in Europe.



Rail freight transportation is mainly used for the movement of heavy goods such as coal, metal and oil. The worlds economy is dependent on efficient transportation of goods and the movement of freights. It has been observed that the most popular modes of transport for goods across the world is by rail freight thats why it is important for those who keep a close eye on investing opportunities to keep themselves up-to-date of rail freight news. In the recent years, the European government and members of European rail freight association have come up with great initiatives to restructure and improve the infrastructure of railways by offering scheduling systems, traffic management and motioning. Analysts have forecasted the European market of rail freight transportation to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% during the period 2017 to 2021.



According to the key findings, the rapid growth in rail freights route between Asia and Europe has resulted into the improved trade between these two regions. It is expected to grow by 30% in the year 2021 which is a key driver for the market growth. In the next section, the market has been segmented in terms of mode of transportation and by end-user. By the geographical analysis, the report has studied the market in Germany, France, Poland and the rest of Europe. Among these, Germany holds a dominant position in the European region due to its well-established rail freight network.





The report further states that, now freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management. The service providers go beyond logistics and provide value added services like loading & unloading, packaging and documentation services. One of the recent developments and trend in the market is the implementation of big data analytics and train-flow planning software used to reduce the premature and redundant stopping of trains and delays in transportation. Moreover, to measure the market size, the report considers all the rail freight services of the vendors in Europe. The report also discusses on one of the major market challenge i.e. poor maintenance of rail networks resulting in less sustainability and effectiveness.



Key vendors highlighted in the report are:



CFR Marfa

DB Schenker

PKP Cargo

SBB Cargo

SNCF



Other prominent vendors are Baltic Rail, Colas Rail, Globalink Logistics Group, Direct Rail Services, BLS Cargo, Europorte, Rhenus Logistics, Freightliner Group, Harsco Rail and TRANSALEX International.





