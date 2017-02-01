At ISE 2017 Teracue Showcases: Get ready for the transition to IP with Teracue

Odelzhausen, Germany - Teracue GmbH, a manufacturer of IPTV and IP video systems shows new products for the IP workflow at the upcoming ISE in Amsterdam.



ICUE-GRID IP Video Wall

(firmenpresse) - ICUE-GRID: flexible multi-room IP Video presenter and Video Wall

Combine the impact of a video wall with the flexibility of IP video. ICUE-GRID is an IP Video Wall Presenter for multiple content sources within the video wall. It allows complete on-the-ﬂy control over the visualized live and/or on-demand content in any resolution on any screen in any room. Through web-based management you can access and display IPTV signals, security cameras, broadcast contribution streams, In-house studio video signals, PC presentations, weather radar signals or live events. Any video source can be turned into a suitable video stream. ICUE GRID layout designs can be totally creative or align themselves to layout presets. Its underlying distributed processing model can deal with any size video wall and even manage multi room video wall set ups. ICUE GRID also recognizes NDI (by NewTek) sources and displays these with near-zero latency anywhere on the Video Wall.



________________________________________



ENC-400 multi-purpose H.264 stream encoder

The new ENC-400 Streaming encoder accommodates dual HDSDI or HDMI loop thru inputs with redundancy switching. Combined with multi-bitrate RTMP and/or HLS streaming, low latency, DVB compliant transport stream and Pro-MPEG FEC the ENC-400 is the smart choice for anybody who needs to deliver a reliable streaming solution regardless of the specific use case.



This HD/SD H.264 fan less video encoder is able to deliver multiple streams in multiple bitrates and protocols to multiple destinations. The build-in frame synchronizer guarantees stable signal processing. Both inputs provide loop through outputs and can be used for redundancy switching or as sources for two individual encodings. Besides the latest in H.264 encoding technology, the ENC-400 features MJPEG for legacy as well and offers optional Recording to USB memory. The compact lightweight aluminum PORTABLE unit is ideal for IPTV, webcasting and Broadcast contribution. Typical use cases are found in Hospitals, Hotels, Houses of Worship, Corporate Communication, Live events and in various broadcast scenarios.





________________________________________



MC-Route: smart IP Video router and matrix switcher

Video streams come in many formats and from many sources on your IP network. MC-Route simplifies stream management and control and enables efficient use of network capacity. It helps to add web streams or security cameras to your IPTV channel lists, it duplicates streams for various viewing devices as TVs and mobile devices, and it also standardizes video content for display on the ICUE GRID IP video wall. MC-Route works in most IPTV environments and it even connects different multicast networks over public Internet. And yes it even works in the cloud! Imagine any video, any time, any where you want it!



MC-ROUTE

For live stream routing and protocol translation, this video stream management and control solution is your multi-functional problem solver. The latest version of this product has made it even easier to convert any stream to any protocol in different network segments. Its the right tool for a variety of different streaming tasks in the intranet and internet. It can be operated in-house or in the cloud.



________________________________________



To see it all in action, or find out how you can put these latest innovations to use, visit Teracue at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam on stand 2.A42.







More information:

http://www.teracue.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teracue GmbH manufactures professional IPTV, IP-video and streaming solutions. The main products are for encoding, decoding and managing video streams  for IP-video based contribution and distribution. Our products are deployed by major broadcasters, universities, CDN networks and in governments, military and health care projects around the world.



PressRelease by

Teracue GmbH

PressContact / Agency:

Teracue GmbH, Schlossstr. 18, 85235 Odelzhausen, Germany

Phone: +49 (0)8134 555 10, Email: info(at)teracue.com, Web: www.teracue.com

Date: 01/02/2017 - 13:29

Language: English

News-ID 515397

Character count: 3750

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teracue GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Claudia Wenisch

Stadt: Odelzhausen

Telefon: +49813455510



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 02.01.2017



Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease