Organizing Vacations To Leon, Mexico? What To perform Even though On Vacation

(firmenpresse) - Vacations to Leon, Mexico give several enjoyable and fascinating issues to complete for travelers. If you are taking into consideration taking a trip to this a part of the country, here are just a number of on the a lot of distinctive items to accomplish.



Footwear, Footwear, Footwear!



Leon, Mexico is referred to as the shoe capital of the planet so for many folks, the first thing they do should be to go shopping for footwear. Lots of people come across that costs are really cheap compared to bigger cities in Mexico and two with the most popular places to shop are Plaza Mayor and Plaza del Zapato. Shoe shops in Plaza Mayor include three Hermanos, Aretina Corporation, C&A, Capa de Ozono, Condorin and several more. Stores in Plaza del Zapato include things like Steve Madden, Crocs, The Zapateria, Perugia, Botas Je-Ver, Montana and more. Footwear are low-cost here because the region has numerous leather tanneries and shoe factories. Also, if you're thinking of a visit and really want to obtain some amazing footwear, consider preparing your visit to correspond with SAPICA, the biggest international shoe fair in the nation.



Temple Expiatorio Del Sagrado Corazon De Jesus



If you enjoy touring old churches, pay a visit to Temple Expiatorio del Sagrado Corazon de Jesus. Construction is still ongoing on this church, which was begun in 1920. Its design is based on old European cathedrals from medieval times, but the biggest draw of this church is its stained glass and the catacombs. The church actually raises money for its construction and operating costs by selling spots in its crypt and the catacombs have several tunnels and rooms that visitors can spend hours exploring.



Estadio Leon



If you're looking to take in some local sporting events, head over the Estadio Leon. It's sometimes referred to as Nou Camp and here you'll discover football matches (that's soccer if you are American) for Club Leon. The stadium was also the site of several games during the 1968 Summer Olympics, as well as the 1970 and 1986 FIFA Planet Cup. Additionally, the stadium houses concerts throughout the year when it's not being used for sporting events.





Parque Zoological de Leon



Animal lovers will enjoy the city's zoo. The zoo has giraffes, elephants, polar bears, Mexican wolves, tigers, emus and even snow leopards. For folks taking vacations with children, the zoo offers a children's zoo that offers capuchin monkeys, lemurs and more, as well as a miniature train. The zoo's Raptor Cage will give visitors the change to see golden eagles, bald eagles, owls, vultures, red-tailed hawks and more.



Other Spots in Leon, Mexico



If you are looking for more items to accomplish on vacations to Leon, consider visiting the Portal with the Millennium, the Heroes' Causeway Arch, the Basilica Cathedral of Our Holy Mother from the Light, the Municipal Palace, Plaza Martires del 2 de Enero and the Teatro Manual Doblado. Because the city offers so much to do, visitors won't be bored during their vacations!





