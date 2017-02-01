Automotive Connectors for High-Bitrate Data Transmission up to 20 Gbit/s

HFM® - High-Speed FAKRA-Mini

(PresseBox) - The new Rosenberger HFM® connector series ? High-Speed FAKRA-Mini - is the new generation of automotive coaxial connectors for frequency applications up to 15 GHz.

The modular system allows for fast transmission of high data rates up to 20 Gbit/s.

HFM® connectors series have been designed for today?s and future automotive applications such as driver assistance systems, navigation, infotainment or even autonomous driving: safety-related information and high data volumes from cameras, sensors, navigation sources or external objects must be recorded exactly, transmitted in real-time and connected with car electronic systems.

HFM® cable and PCB connectors are available as single, double, quad and quint types and enable data transmission up to 20 Gbit/s while saving up to 80% of installation space. Other advantages of the cost optimized high-performance interface are low engaging forces, ergonomic handling and robust mechanical design.



Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1958.

Rosenberger, a family owned company, ranks today among the world-wide leading manufacturers of standard and customer-specific connectivity solutions in high frequency, high voltage and fibre optic technology.

The product range covers RF coaxial connectors, RF test & measurement products, RF connectors for automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics as well as fibre optic products, and cable assemblies. Renowned companies in high-tech industries, e.g. telecommunication, data systems, medical electronics, industrial electronics, test & measurement, aerospace engineering or automotive electronics trust the precision and quality of Rosenberger products.

Rosenberger is certified to ISO/TS 16949: 2002, ISO 9001 and DIN EN 9100.

More than 1,800 people are employed today at the Rosenberger headquarters in Fridolfing/Tittmoning (Upper Bavaria, Germany). Worldwide, the Rosenberger group operates manufacturing and assembly locations as well as Rosenberger sales offices in Europe, Asia and North and South America where - in total - approx. 7,000 employees develop, produce and sell our products.







