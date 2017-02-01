Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board





The following members were appointed on 2 September 2016 to Neste's

Shareholders' Nomination Board: Eero Heliövaara, Director General of the

Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister's Office; Timo Ritakallio,

President and CEO of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company; Liisa Hyssälä,

Director General of Kela, and Jorma Eloranta, the Chair of Neste's Board of

Directors.





Due to the retirement of Hyssälä, the new Director General of Kela, Elli

Aaltonen, has taken her place as a member of the Neste's Shareholders'

Nomination Board on 1 January 2017.



