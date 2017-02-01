(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
2 January 2017 at 4 pm. (EET)
Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board
The following members were appointed on 2 September 2016 to Neste's
Shareholders' Nomination Board: Eero Heliövaara, Director General of the
Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister's Office; Timo Ritakallio,
President and CEO of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company; Liisa Hyssälä,
Director General of Kela, and Jorma Eloranta, the Chair of Neste's Board of
Directors.
Due to the retirement of Hyssälä, the new Director General of Kela, Elli
Aaltonen, has taken her place as a member of the Neste's Shareholders'
Nomination Board on 1 January 2017.
Neste Corporation
Kaisa Lipponen
Director, Corporate Communications
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of
transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services
allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality
renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the
world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,
and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics
industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and
sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at
EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable
companies in the world. Read more:neste.com
