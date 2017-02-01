       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
2 January 2017 at 4 pm. (EET)
Change in membership in Neste's Shareholders' Nomination Board


The following members were appointed on 2 September 2016 to Neste's
Shareholders' Nomination Board: Eero Heliövaara, Director General of the
Ownership Steering Department of the Prime Minister's Office; Timo Ritakallio,
President and CEO of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company; Liisa Hyssälä,
Director General of Kela, and Jorma Eloranta, the Chair of Neste's Board of
Directors.


Due to the retirement of Hyssälä, the new Director General of Kela, Elli
Aaltonen, has taken her place as a member of the Neste's Shareholders'
Nomination Board on 1 January 2017.

Neste Corporation
Kaisa Lipponen
Director,  Corporate Communications

Neste in brief


Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of
transport, businesses and consumers.  Our global range of products and services
allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality
renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the
world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,
and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics
industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and
sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at
EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable
companies in the world. Read more:neste.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Neste Oyj via GlobeNewswire






http://https://www.neste.com/en



