Wolters Kluwer NV: Share Buyback Transaction Details December 29 - 30, 2016

Share Buyback Transaction Details December 29 - 30, 2016
January 2, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer today reported that it has repurchased 47,650
of its own ordinary shares in the period from December 29 up to and including
December 30, 2016 for ?1.6 million in total and at an average share price of
?34.47.
These share repurchases are part of the three-year (2016-2018), up to ?600
million buyback program announced on February 24, 2016. The total number of
shares repurchased under the ?600 million buyback program to date is 5.8 million
shares for a total consideration of ?200 million.
Wolters Kluwer committed itself to the repurchase of ordinary shares for a
maximum total consideration of ?95 million in the period November 3, 2016 up to
and including December 30, 2016 for capital reduction purposes or to meet
obligations arising from share based incentive plans, within the limits of
relevant laws and regulations and Wolters Kluwer's Articles of Association.
With the share buyback transactions of December 29 and 30, 2016, Wolters Kluwer
has now completed this repurchase of ?95 million.
Further detailed information is available:
* Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual
transaction information.
* Weekly reports on the progress of our share repurchases.
* Overview of share buyback programs.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information
services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk
and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical
decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain
knowledge with specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of ?4.2 billion. The company,
headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over
180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000
people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in
the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1
American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter
market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information about our solutions and organization, visit
www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Media Investors/Analysts
Annemarije Pikaar Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407
annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com ir(at)wolterskluwer.com
Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be
identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar
expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions
that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially
from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may
include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the
markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers,
and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of
new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting
Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions,
and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements,
interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future
results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available
under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
