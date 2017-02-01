       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Songa Offshore SE : Water leakage in pump room on Songa Encourage

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Just after 12:30 today it was observed water ingress into a pumproom onboard the
Songa Encourage. The mobile drilling unit is presently on the Heidrun-field on
the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The rig was not in operations, as it was
waiting on weather. The water leakage is stopped and the rig is stabilized.

There was 79 persons on board the unit and no one is injured. The crew mustered
according to standard procedure.

The company's emergency response team is mobilized, co-ordinates support
services and is in continuous contact with Statoil and the relevant authorities.
The company has initiated actions to identify the root cause of the incident.

2 January 2017
Limassol, Cyprus

Questions should be directed to:
Bjørnar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via GlobeNewswire






http://www.songaoffshore.no



