MetLife Hong Kong Wins Eight Awards at BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2016

Awarded Brand of the Year for the Second Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/17 -- *, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc., the #1 U.S. life insurer^, continued its winning streak at the BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards this year by winning in eight categories, including both Brand of the Year and Best-in-Class Digital Marketing for the second consecutive year. MetLife Hong Kong has won 23 BENCHMARK awards since 2014.

As one of the most esteemed industry awards in Hong Kong, the annual BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards recognizes financial institutions for best practices in areas including corporate governance, customer experience, marketing effectiveness, use of technology, product development and innovation. In addition to these areas, BENCHMARK has recognized MetLife Hong Kong for its outstanding broker support.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "Winning these accolades is a nod to our absolute focus on customers, the commitment to which has translated into a culture of top-notch innovation and customer centricity. The annual BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in Hong Kong, and our consecutive years of success is a validation of the steps we are taking to achieve our core objective in Hong Kong - to become a leading insurer in the market. I am honored to be representing MetLife Hong Kong for this proud moment."

Ms. Sunshine Farzan, Head of Marketing and Communications, added, "As back-to-back winners of Brand of the Year and Best-in-Class Digital Marketing and now Best-in-Class for Mobile Touchpoints for the Agency's WeTag, it's clear that the industry is recognizing our use of digital to drive innovation and an enhanced customer experience. Moreover, it's heartening to be listed as an Outstanding Achiever for Women's Employer and Best-in-Class Young People's Employer, both of which fully reflects our steadfast values of diversity and inclusion. BENCHMARK recognition is certainly an honor and an inspiration to continue striving for excellence."

MetLife Hong Kong won the following awards at this year's ceremony:

Corporate Award:

Brand of the Year

Best-in-Class Awards:

Digital Marketing

Mobile Touchpoints

Young People's Employer

Outstanding Achiever Awards:

Broker Support

Corporate Citizen

Customer Support Team

Women's Employer

About MetLife



MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world#. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about MetLife Hong Kong*, visit .

^ Based on 2015 written premiums. Source: Axco Global Statistics 2016.

# Based on non-banking assets according to A.M. Best research 2012 data, Best's Review July 2014.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.

