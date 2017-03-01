Environmentally Conscience Retailer Urges Consumers to Add One More Resolution

An environmentally conscience retailers urges consumers to add one important New Year's resolution to their list.
(firmenpresse) - Most people have already made their New YearÂÂs resolutions for the New Year, but one retailer is urging people to add one more. ÂÂItÂÂs fine to promise yourself that youÂÂll get in shape this year, or that youÂÂll do all you can to further your career, but IÂÂm asking people to think about adding one more resolution to their listÂÂeven if itÂÂs a belated one,ÂÂ says a spokesman from MJH Innovations, an online retailer that specializes in eco-friendly products. ÂÂEveryone knows the environment is at risk because of all the pollution and waste that occurs these days, and so in order to combat that, IÂÂm asking people to make it a New YearÂÂs resolution to live a greener life.ÂÂ
He says that people donÂÂt have to completely change their lives to successfully fulfill this resolution, but only make a few simple changes that will make a drastic difference in the environment. ÂÂIf you can only make one change, perhaps the most important one is to carry [reusable shopping bags](https://www.amazon.com/Pop-Designs-Veggie-Shopping-Variety/dp/B014EG7EHW/ref=sr_1_1?s=kitchen&ie=UTF8&qid=1480988878&sr=1-1&keywords=reusable+shopping+bags) instead of relying on the plastic or paper bags provided by stores. Those bags add to the massive amount of pollution accumulating in our world, but that problem is easily remedied with this step.ÂÂ
And heÂÂs right. According to experts, plastic pollution is quickly overtaking the world as most American families go through an astonishing amount of plastic bags every year. And paper isnÂÂt much better, contrary to popular belief. It takes 14 million trees a year to product the paper bags that are thrown away within minutes after use. And according to the spokesman, all of that waste can be eliminated if people would add this one resolution to their list.
ÂÂItÂÂs our world,ÂÂ he says. ÂÂAnd if people were as serious about protecting it as they are about reducing their waistlines, it would be a much better one.ÂÂ
About: MJH Innovations is seller of quality products that make peopleÂÂs lives easier. It is their company philosophy that good products shouldnÂÂt cost a fortune, and they work hard to provide quality products to consumers for reasonable prices. Shoppers can find many of their products listed on Amazon Prime.
More information:
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1
MJH Innovations
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LGBJ09E?psc=1
(805) 534-9800
Date: 01/03/2017 - 05:02
Language: English
News-ID 515418
Character count: 2492
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: MJH Innovations
Ansprechpartner: Matthew Hesser
Stadt: Denver, CO
Telefon: (805) 534-9800
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 02/01/2017
Number of hits: 23
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.177
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|7
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|169
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.