Almas Jiwani to Inspire a Powerful and Innovative Paradigm Around a New-Age Peace Keeping Approach at the Queen's Model United Nations Conference at Queens University

(firmenpresse) - KINGSTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/02/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Almas Jiwani, CEO of Almas Jiwani foundation will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the much anticipated annual Queen's Model United Nation's conference (QMUN) which takes place from January 26 to the 29th, 2017 at Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

The four day conference patterned after that of the United Nations as it's name implies was primarily conceived to create an enabling platform for students from every faculty at the University to extend their antenna into the political arena by engaging in debates centered on International Relations and Politics.

Queen's Model United Nations (QMUN) is an annual conference held at Queen's University to bring together undergraduate students from all faculties to debate international relations and politics. The conference will consist of nine UN sub-committees and up to 200 delegates from Queen's University. The theme this year for QMUN is "International Peacekeeping and Peace-Building" - a theme which we believe will spur lively and energetic debate among delegates.

Queen's Model United Nations (QMUN) has chosen Almas Jiwani to be the keynote speaker at the Opening Ceremonies in January, 2017. We believe, Ms. Jiwani is a fantastic representation of an international leader who promotes positive influence globally. Her work in strengthening women's social and economic capability is inspiring to women and men worldwide. Education and empowerment of women is essential to achieve international peace - we believe Ms. Jiwani is a fantastic example of a global leader and citizen." Said Madeline Turner and Ryan Dawson, co-chairs QMUN.

Commenting on the conference, Almas Jiwani stated "Peace keeping and how peace is fostered has to change in the 21st century. The global nature of conflict has changed, old ways of addressing conflict don't align and work with today's global challenges. The international community must facilitate a new paradigm, a new model to foster collaborative dialogue and citizen-government empowered coalitions to building peace. Communities, government, civil society, leaders and citizens are all part of a cohesive fabric for sustained peace. The UN and international bodies need to do work harmoniously to enact a new approach to build and sustain peace around conflict hotspots across the world."

For the last sixteen years, Ms. Jiwani has been championing the cause of empowering women and their economic emancipation. Her remarkable endeavors and achievements in this regard has culminated into her being a household name and extremely sought after speaker on international development hot topics such as International Relations and Women's Rights and Equality.

ABOUT ALMAS JIWANI FOUNDATION (AJF)

A non-profit organization that empowers women and girls through focused projects that directly address gender equality, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment and energy rights. Through empowering women and girls in targeted areas, AJF hopes to improve societal and economic conditions in the developing world. The organization's projects include providing sustainable energy to provide a better education, better living conditions and to create the environment where women can thrive as entrepreneurs in any region

ABOUT THE QUEEN'S MODEL UNITED NATIONS (QMUN)

Queen's Model United Nations is an annual conference held at Queen's University to bring together undergraduate students from all faculties to participate in debate of international relations and politics.

To view the photo associated with this release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



Almas Jiwani Foundation

Yasmin Ocansey

Vice President, Public Relations







Queen's Model United Nations

Ryan Dawson

Co-Chair QMUN

(613)-533-6000 ext.74819





Madeline Turner

Co-Chair QMUN

(613)-533-6000 ext.74819





More information:

http://www.almasjiwanifoundation.org



PressRelease by

Almas Jiwani Foundation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 04:03

Language: English

News-ID 515419

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Almas Jiwani Foundation

Stadt: KINGSTON, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 6



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease