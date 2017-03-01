Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers Joins in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

The well-established law firm generously donates money to the Susan G. Komen 'for the cure' organization in South Florida

(firmenpresse) - One of West Palm Beach's respectable law firms is making a loud statement on the global fight against breast cancer. To commemorate October as Breast Cancer awareness month, Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers not only donated money to the accredited organization, but it also changed the colors of anything associated to the firm on the web or on their advertising billboards to the color pink, which is, as we all know, the official color for Breast Cancer awareness.



This was inclusive of all their social media accounts and Brian's free ride electric cart that also displayed the significant color.



Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers concentrates its practice on representing clients who have been physically injured in accidents, including vehicular collisions, boating accidents, truck accidents, bicycle accidents, slip and fall accidents, and motorcycle accidents, among many others.



The practice was officially started in 1998 by founder and attorney Brian Guralnick, whose aim was to create a firm that would cater to individual needs. He is surrounded by a diligent team that assists him in realizing his vision for his clients. They make sure that they tackle each victim's case with the attention it deserves so that there is clarity in how to handle and execute a good case.



Free consultations are available when you call, and there are four locations to choose from. Their main office is situated in West Palm Beach.



If you want to know more about Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers, visit their website: http://www.injurylawpalmbeach.com/jupiter-fl/ or call 561.202.MORE today.



Jenn Shnipper

Brian D. Guralnick Injury Lawyers

Address: 2419 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Phone: (561) 202-6673





http://www.injurylawpalmbeach.com/jupiter-fl/



