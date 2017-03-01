Renowned review site Appliance Authority releases reviews for best blenders and juicers on the market in the new year 2017

An ideal buyer's guide that offers an in- depth evaluation for the consumer

(firmenpresse) - Appliance Authority picks for 2017! The Appliance Authority review site recently released its picks for the best juicers and blenders going into the new year 2017. The New York based website listed without bias, a diverse number of juicers and blenders that come in different price tags. From size to performance and durability, they describe each appliance in a straightforward manner that is fairly comprehensible.



Appliance Authority is a web based appliances review company that was founded by a crew of ambitious entrepreneurs that had difficulty in finding the best appliances for everyday use in the home. The website has a vast range of different kinds of home appliances reviews that can help any consumer come to the best decision in purchasing an appliance.



Besides Juicers and Blenders, you can find just about any kitchen appliance review on the website. The two gadgets just happen to usher in the new year with some new suggestions that showcase Appliance Authority's best blenders and juicers . The format in which they categorize the characteristics of each gadget is technically simple and offers well scripted descriptions of what each appliance is about. There is also an array of recipes and detailed shopping guides at your disposal on the site which apply to the appliances that are featured there.



The website is meant to give the consumer an idea of what appliance to buy, or have a greater understanding of what they are buying. Their determination in providing this useful information is prevalent in the thoroughness of their reviews. They have a group of researchers and writers who are dedicated in delivering factual reviews for the sake of all those who are in pursuit of it.



If you would like to visit their website, go to Appliance Authoritys website: http://appliance-authority.org/



Contact:

Albert Ai

Appliance Authority

Address: 220 Manhattan Ave, Apt. 1U, New York, NY 10025

Phone: (903)662-1858





More information:

http://appliance-authority.org/



PressRelease by

Appliance Authority

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 07:21

Language: English

News-ID 515422

Character count: 2114

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Appliance Authority



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease