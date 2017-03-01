Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market grow at a CAGR of 5.09% and worth 35.36 Billion USD by 2021

Report forecast the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2016-2020. This market is expected to reach USD 35.36 Billion by 2021 from USD 26.23 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 3, 2017: A recent forecast report focusing on the market of Endoscopy Devices has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020 which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects.



The endoscopes used to inspect the internal lining of the GI tract are known as GI endoscopic devices. The diagnosis of GI tract includes large intestine, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, colon, and rectum. Any abnormalities or infection in function of this GI tract is detected by using GI endoscope devices. These devices help in detecting the cause of vomiting, persistent pain, inflammation, abdominal bleeding, and tumor affecting the esophagus, duodenum, and stomach. Various GI diseases include ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, hemorrhoids, colon cancer, diverticulitis, bowel syndrome, and Crohns disease.

Technavios analysts forecast the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2016-2020.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and service support for various GI endoscopy devices to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and physicians' offices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.





Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents:





PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

Endoscopy: An overview

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Reimbursement scenario

Reimbursement scenario in the US

Reimbursement scenario in major countries

PART 07: Market segmentation by product



GI endoscopes

Market overview

GI instruments and accessories

Market overview

GI endoscopy services

Market overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation



