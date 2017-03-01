Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market grow at a CAGR of 5.09% and worth 35.36 Billion USD by 2021

Report forecast the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2016-2020. This market is expected to reach USD 35.36 Billion by 2021 from USD 26.23 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.2%.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 3, 2017: A recent forecast report focusing on the market of Endoscopy Devices has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020 which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects.
The endoscopes used to inspect the internal lining of the GI tract are known as GI endoscopic devices. The diagnosis of GI tract includes large intestine, stomach, duodenum, small intestine, colon, and rectum. Any abnormalities or infection in function of this GI tract is detected by using GI endoscope devices. These devices help in detecting the cause of vomiting, persistent pain, inflammation, abdominal bleeding, and tumor affecting the esophagus, duodenum, and stomach. Various GI diseases include ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux disease, hemorrhoids, colon cancer, diverticulitis, bowel syndrome, and Crohns disease.
Technavios analysts forecast the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2016-2020.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales and service support for various GI endoscopy devices to key end-users such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and physicians' offices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
Endoscopy: An overview
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Reimbursement scenario
Reimbursement scenario in the US
Reimbursement scenario in major countries
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
GI endoscopes
Market overview
GI instruments and accessories
Market overview
GI endoscopy services
Market overview
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
