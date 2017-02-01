KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Hydrous Kaolin Clays

MACON, Ga., Jan. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaMin LLC announced today that it

will increase prices for hydrous kaolin clay products for the global industrial

market 6-8% effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. "This price

increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability," stated Mark

Gillespie, Vice President of Commercial. "KaMin has invested heavily during the

past four years, ensuring our long term commitment to the paper industry. These

increases are necessary to enable us to meet our commitment to create the

greatest long term value for our industrial customers through continued

investments in plants, people, and technology."



About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. - With 90 years of experience in mining and

processing kaolin clay, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high

quality kaolin solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and

produces its kaolin in the US at three Georgia plants - Macon, Sandersville and

Wrens - and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized

not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe

mining practices for many consecutive years.



