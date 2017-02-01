       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Hydrous Kaolin Clays

ID: 515429
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


MACON, Ga., Jan. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaMin LLC announced today that it
will increase prices for hydrous kaolin clay products for the global industrial
market 6-8% effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.  "This price
increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability," stated Mark
Gillespie, Vice President of Commercial.  "KaMin has invested heavily during the
past four years, ensuring our long term commitment to the paper industry.  These
increases are necessary to enable us to meet our commitment to create the
greatest long term value for our industrial customers through continued
investments in plants, people, and technology."

About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. - With 90 years of experience in mining and
processing kaolin clay, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high
quality kaolin solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and
produces its kaolin in the US at three Georgia plants - Macon, Sandersville and
Wrens - and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized
not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe
mining practices for many consecutive years.

Contact: Maureen Halstead
askus(at)kaminllc.com




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KaMin LLC via GlobeNewswire






Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/02/2017 - 20:47
Language: English
News-ID 515429
Character count: 1762
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: KaMin LLC


Number of hits: 59

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.179
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 7
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 161


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z