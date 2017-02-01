KaMin LLC Announces Price Increase for Industrial Hydrous Kaolin Clays

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MACON, Ga., Jan. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaMin LLC announced today that it
will increase prices for hydrous kaolin clay products for the global industrial
market 6-8% effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. "This price
increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability," stated Mark
Gillespie, Vice President of Commercial. "KaMin has invested heavily during the
past four years, ensuring our long term commitment to the paper industry. These
increases are necessary to enable us to meet our commitment to create the
greatest long term value for our industrial customers through continued
investments in plants, people, and technology."
About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. - With 90 years of experience in mining and
processing kaolin clay, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high
quality kaolin solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and
produces its kaolin in the US at three Georgia plants - Macon, Sandersville and
Wrens - and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized
not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe
mining practices for many consecutive years.
Contact: Maureen Halstead
askus(at)kaminllc.com
