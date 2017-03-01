(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Amsterdam, January 3, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world
leader in digital security, is supplying AT&T with a remote subscription
management solution that will help enable its customers to deploy new and highly
secure IoT applications in the U.S. and globally.
Gemalto's LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) subscription management solution
and GSMA M2M 3.1 compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) will simplify the logistics of
providing mobile services for Enterprises requiring global mobile connectivity
for IoT applications and provide improved life cycle support for their
subscriptions.
Gartner, the information technology research firm, reports the IoT ecosystem is
growing massively, with 6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016 and 20.8
billion connected by 2020. Gemalto's GSMA-compliant ODC and eSIM solutions are
key enablers for global mobile operators, service providers, and OEMs to
accelerate new device onboarding and service rollouts while reducing costs,
increasing revenue and security for businesses adopting IoT solutions.
"AT&T is an industry leader in the Internet of Things with more than 30 million
connected devices on our network as of the third quarter of 2016. At the same
time we are expanding our offering of connected services to include automotive
telematics, infotainment, and smart safety solutions," said Chris Penrose,
President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity
and eSIM platform are ideal solutions to help AT&T sustain dynamic growth as we
shift from mobile operator to mobility service provider."
"Industrial, home automation, and automotive applications are significant
drivers for IoT growth," said Rodrigo Serna, President, Gemalto Americas.
"Today, Gemalto has deployed more than 20 On-Demand Connectivity solutions, and
has executed at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) deployments around the globe. We
also have the largest portfolio of M2M and IoT solutions and services. Now
operators can provide more IoT services and scale them more quickly with this
new platform, which is part of our network of hundreds more around the world."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
