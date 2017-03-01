AT&T strengthens Internet of Things (IoT) offerings with Gemalto's remote subscription management solution

Amsterdam, January 3, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world

leader in digital security, is supplying AT&T with a remote subscription

management solution that will help enable its customers to deploy new and highly

secure IoT applications in the U.S. and globally.



Gemalto's LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) subscription management solution

and GSMA M2M 3.1 compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) will simplify the logistics of

providing mobile services for Enterprises requiring global mobile connectivity

for IoT applications and provide improved life cycle support for their

subscriptions.



Gartner, the information technology research firm, reports the IoT ecosystem is

growing massively, with 6.4 billion objects to be connected in 2016 and 20.8

billion connected by 2020. Gemalto's GSMA-compliant ODC and eSIM solutions are

key enablers for global mobile operators, service providers, and OEMs to

accelerate new device onboarding and service rollouts while reducing costs,

increasing revenue and security for businesses adopting IoT solutions.



"AT&T is an industry leader in the Internet of Things with more than 30 million

connected devices on our network as of the third quarter of 2016. At the same

time we are expanding our offering of connected services to include automotive

telematics, infotainment, and smart safety solutions," said Chris Penrose,

President, Internet of Things Solutions, AT&T. "Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity

and eSIM platform are ideal solutions to help AT&T sustain dynamic growth as we

shift from mobile operator to mobility service provider."



"Industrial, home automation, and automotive applications are significant

drivers for IoT growth," said Rodrigo Serna, President, Gemalto Americas.

"Today, Gemalto has deployed more than 20 On-Demand Connectivity solutions, and

has executed at least 300 over-the-air (OTA) deployments around the globe. We



also have the largest portfolio of M2M and IoT solutions and services. Now

operators can provide more IoT services and scale them more quickly with this

new platform, which is part of our network of hundreds more around the world."



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.



For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



