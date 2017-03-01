Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas contract further extended

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (formerly Talisman Sinopec Energy UK
Limited) has exercised options to further extend the charter of the Safe Boreas
by a total of 21 days.
The firm operational period of the Safe Boreas at Montrose A in the UK sector of
the North Sea has been extended through 27 January 2017 with Prosafe continuing
with the reduced option periods' day rate consistent with market conditions.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 3 January 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte. Ltd.
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
