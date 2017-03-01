2nd International Congress on the History of Money and Numismatics in the Mediterranean World, Antalya, 5  8 January 2017

The second Congress on the History of Money and Numismatics with the attendance of scientists in the field from Turkey and around the world will start soon in Antalya.

The History of Money and Numismatics in the Mediterranean World

(firmenpresse) - The Suna & İnan Kıraç Research Institute on Mediterranean Civilizations founded in 1996 under the Vehbi Koç Foundation continues to function as a research centre of the Koç University as of 1 January 2016.



The institute previously organized the First International Congress on the Anatolian Monetary History and Numismatics, which was held in February 2013 in Antalya.



The second congress, to be held on 5-8 January 2017, will cover a wider geographical area. It aims to bring together specialists and scholars who study the monetary history and numismatics of the Mediterranean so that the results of their original research studies can be shared, thus contributing to the field. The scope of the papers covers the origins of the concept of money, the monetary and economic history of the Mediterranean region and the coins minted or circulated across this landscape starting from the invention of coinage to the end of the Byzantine era.



Members of the academic board are Michel Amandry, Stefan Heidemann, Lee Mordechai, Johannes Noll, Gary Reger and Oğuz Tekin.



Among the scholars presenting their papers will be also

Stefan Heidemann (Universität Hamburg) Creation and Break-up of the Monetary Union of the Early Islamic Empire and Matthias Naue (Universität Hamburg) Estimation of the Level of Monetarisation in the Early 'Abbāsid Empire.









More information:

http://leylek.ku.edu.tr/file/583fd15173b91/program_kitapcigi.pdf



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The ACB is an independant, non-profit making organisation. Founded in 1995 as an off-shoot of the Antalya Promotion Foundation (ATAV).

PressRelease by

Antalya Convention Bureau ACB

Date: 01/03/2017 - 10:09

Language: English

News-ID 515439

Character count: 1622

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Antalya Convention Bureau ACB



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease