Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie Launches New Website, Maintains Great Service

Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie launched a easy-to-use website to help patients learn about various dental care services, book their appointments and submit paperwork before entering the office doors. The site also offers a library of information related to general and kidsâ dentistry.

(firmenpresse) - The Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie, one of Thurston County, WAÂÂs most trusted general, cosmetic and pediatric dental care services, has made it even easier for patients to take control of their dental health. With a new, easy-to-use website just launched by the clinic, patients can learn about various dental care services, book their appointments and even submit paperwork before entering the office doors.



ÂÂOur patients health has been and always will be of the utmost importance to us, and we aim to make it as easy and convenient as possible for them to come in and see us,ÂÂ said Dr. Truyen OÂÂLeary, D.D.S., the clinicÂÂs founder. ÂÂThe new website ensures patients have all information at their fingertips so that when they come through our doors, we can take care of them with comfortably and carefully.ÂÂ



The website also contains information about various dental services, including general and kidsÂÂ dentistry, that serves to help inform and educate patients before and after an appointment. Visitors can find helpful articles on topics like gum disease and proper dental care for infants.



ÂÂThere is a lot of information out there about the proper way to care for your teeth, but we want to help provide trusted information for our patients that we believe in,ÂÂ continued OÂÂLeary. ÂÂWe know our patients donÂÂt always have the time to call or come in if they have questions, but they can count on our new website to act as another round-the-clock resource for questions and concerns.ÂÂ



The Family Dentistry at Hawks Prairie is a caring and compassionate dental clinic located at 9321 Martin Way E., Lacey, WA. The clinic specializes in providing a comprehensive range of general, cosmetic and emergency dentistry services for patients of all ages in the local Lacey, Olympia, Yelm, Tacoma or DuPont communities.



Dr. OÂÂLeary, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, has more than 20 years of experience. She is joined by a team of caring professionals committed to excellent service and patient health.





New and existing patients can access the new website by visiting www.familydenistrylacey.com. They can also call the clinic at (360) 456-1000.





