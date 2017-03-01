#1 Rated Neon Gel Pens By Teddy Shake Set Updated Sales Goal For New Year

For the new year, Teddy Shake announced new sales goals for their #1 rated neon gel pens.

(firmenpresse) - The [neon gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA) by Teddy Shake were launched on Amazon.com just two months ago. Since that time these gel pens have become th[e #1 rated gel pens](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/139p7ij7jflBQyckm2UpxPxPoSamivsCX9xKN-51yGM8/pub?slide=id.p) on Amazon.com, the exclusive selling partner for the pens. Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson took a few moments today to explain the new goals.



"Our sales for the past two months have far exceeded all projects we had," said Anderson. "We are so excited about not only the volume of sales but also the feedback we have received from customers. With the new year, our goal is to continue to increase sales of our gel pens set. These neon gel pens are far superior to any other pens on the market, and customers are noticing. We want to continue to increase our social media presence and extend our reach to new potential customers, as we continue to increase our sales."



The gel pen set by Teddy Shake contains 105 pens, all of different colors. The color groups of the pens range from neon to milky, metallic, glitter, and rainbow swirl. With 60% more ink, the Teddy Shake gel pens last significantly longer than other gel pens, and are perfect for use in adult coloring books, journals, drawing, art projects, school work or just plain doodling. The ink is all non-toxic as well as lead and acid-free, which makes the pens safe for use by children, as well as makes the pens suitable for use in scrapbooks and other archival documents, where it is important to have acid-free ink.



The Teddy Shake 105-piece gel pen set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The pens are currently priced at $27.99, and Amazon.com offers free shipping on any order over $49.







About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





