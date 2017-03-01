1 Rated Acrylic Makeup Storage Unit Will End Discount Price Within 48 Hours

       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Cosmopolitan Collection announced that the discounted price for their #1 rated acrylic makeup storage unit will end within 48 hours.

(firmenpresse) - It is has been a very busy few months for Cosmopolitan Collection, as their [acrylic makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) unit that is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, just had a record-breaking sales period. It is now the #1 rated acrylic makeup storage unit on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson Rob Bowser made an important announcement today and wanted to ensure that customers know the discounted price on the unit will end within 48 hours.

"Our sales during this holiday period have broken all records, and been fantastic," said Bowser. "Since it was the holidays, we lowered the price of our acrylic makeup storage unit by over 30%. We wanted to make the unit more affordable for families for holiday gift giving. With the new year, we need to adjust the price closer to the retail pricing. It will not return to full retail price, but there will be a price increase on the makeup organizer within the next 48 hours."

The acrylic clear makeup organizer has four drawers and 16 other compartments to hold cosmetic and accessories. It is shatterproof, scratch resistant, waterproof and easy to clean. Professional beauticians have become a fan of the acrylic makeup organizer because of its durability and flexibility. With over 160 customer reviews so far, the product has earned a 97% approval score with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. One recent five-star reviewer wrote "This was a Christmas present. So many smiles & Thank you's. Looks great on the desk and holds much. Packaged very well."

The [Cosmopolitan Collection](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) acrylic makeup organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com for the sale price of $42.99, with free shipping for all purchases over $49.

About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."



