Bavarian Nordic Upgrades its Expectations for 2016 Year-end Cash Preparedness

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 3, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:

BVNRY) today announced that the Company upgrades its expectations for the 2016

year-end cash preparedness from approximately DKK 1,900 million to approximately

DKK 2,300 million. The upgrade is primarily a result of payments for IMVAMUNE

deliveries, which have been received earlier than expected and to a minor extent

the increased USD exchange rate as well as deferred investments. For 2016, the

Company maintains its expectations for revenues of approximately DKK 1,000

million and a break-even result before interest and tax.



The full financial statements for 2016 will be published in the annual report on

March 15, 2017.



About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the

development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and

vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine

platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with

the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for

infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine,

IMVAMUNE(®), which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and

other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the

trade name IMVANEX(®)) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen

are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the

backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and

treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer

Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer

immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC(®), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical

development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has



partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of

PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on

Twitter (at)bavariannordic.



Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,

uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that

could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in

the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements

concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other

information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking

statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other

cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We

undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements

to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as

required by law.



Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43



Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271



KvistgÃ¥rd





