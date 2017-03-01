Bavarian Nordic Upgrades its Expectations for 2016 Year-end Cash Preparedness

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 3, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC:
BVNRY) today announced that the Company upgrades its expectations for the 2016
year-end cash preparedness from approximately DKK 1,900 million to approximately
DKK 2,300 million. The upgrade is primarily a result of payments for IMVAMUNE
deliveries, which have been received earlier than expected and to a minor extent
the increased USD exchange rate as well as deferred investments. For 2016, the
Company maintains its expectations for revenues of approximately DKK 1,000
million and a break-even result before interest and tax.
The full financial statements for 2016 will be published in the annual report on
March 15, 2017.
About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the
development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and
vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company's live virus vaccine
platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with
the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for
infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine,
IMVAMUNE(®), which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and
other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the
trade name IMVANEX(®)) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its partner Janssen
are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, which has been fast-tracked, with the
backing of worldwide health authorities, and a vaccine for the prevention and
treatment of HPV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer
Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer
immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC(®), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical
development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has
partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of
PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on
Twitter (at)bavariannordic.
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks,
uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in
the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements
concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other
information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking
statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other
cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We
undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements
to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as
required by law.
