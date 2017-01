SATO puts special focus on sustainable business by updating Code of Conduct

SATO aims at long-term profitable business based on an ethical and sustainable

approach to matters relating to the economy, people, society and the

environment. The company is determined to place an even stronger focus on

sustainability and has updated its Code of Conduct to support this aim.



- Sustainability is more than a trend. It must be a natural part of business,

says SATO President and CEO Saku Sipola. - We've updated our Code of Conduct

together with our personnel, which already is an indicator of our commitment to

sustainability.



- Compliance with legislation and a sustainable and ethical approach are among

the cornerstones of our business and success, Sipola continues.



The updates to the Code of Conduct also involved updates to SATO's policies

regarding issues such as reasonable hospitality. From now on the company and its

employees will not receive gifts for anniversaries, Christmas or any other

occasion.



- We'll continue to donate our holiday season greetings funds to charity in the

future too. At the end of 2016 we made a donation to the homeless organisation

Vailla vakinaista asuntoa ry, says Sipola.



Together with the SATO values and management culture, the Code of Conduct forms

the framework for the way things are done by SATO. The Code of Conduct contains

policies including those on reporting, competition, stakeholder relations, the

environment, privacy, and compliance with SATO's Customer-first principle.



Openness facilitated by the Whistleblowing channel



- We value openness and honesty, says Sipola. - We want to know if there are any

areas in our operations that are not in line with our Code of Conduct. For this

purpose we've opened a Whistleblowing channel.



Available at sato.fi, the channel provides SATO's stakeholders and employees



with the opportunity to report anonymously on issues that in their opinion are

not in compliance with SATO's values, Code of Conduct or practices.





The Code of Conduct and the Whistleblowing channel can be found at sato.fi:

www.sato.fi/codeofconduct





For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation

Saku Sipola, President and CEO, phone +358 201 34 4001 or +358 40 551 5953



www.sato.fi/en







SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO's aim is to

offer comprehensive alternatives in rental housing and an excellent customer

experience. SATO holds roughly 25,700 rental apartments in Finland's largest

growth centres and in St Petersburg.



In our operations, we promote sustainable development and initiative-taking, and

work in open interaction with our stakeholders to create added value. We operate

profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing

property through investments, divestments and repair work.



SATO Group's net sales in 2015 were ?323.4 million, operating profit ?196.5

million and profit before taxes ?159.4 million. SATO's investment properties

have a value of roughly 3.3 billion (Q3/2016).







