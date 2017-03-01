Mommy Please Plastic Food Set Continues To Make A Great Gift For All Occasions

Mommy Please issued a statement today reminding customers that even though the holidays are over, the Mommy Please plastic food set makes a great gift for all occasions.

(firmenpresse) - The Mommy Please 125-piece [plastic food](https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/product-reviews/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_paging_btm_3?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=five_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&showViewpoints=0&sortBy=recent&pageNumber=3) set is the #1 rated play food set on Amazon.com. Sales reached record levels during the holiday shopping period for 2016, but company spokesperson Elsie Murphy wanted to remind customers that there are still many occasions for gift-giving.



"Although the December period is traditionally one of the most popular times for giving gifts, our product is not seasonal in any way," stated Murphy. "There are birthdays, valentine's day, just because days - our plastic food set is perfect for any occasion. It is also a perfect thing to buy as a gift for a classroom, an office for their waiting room, our product is durable and can withstand hours of play by many children."



The Mommy Please plastic food set is educational and fun at the same time. It includes a large variety of foods, both healthy and unhealthy, to help children learn different types of food, and how to make [healthy food choices](https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Tg0c_D3udLrJlAEmR6QEMYxhHrVdT1q2F6SwyzjLVg4/edit). Some of the food products included are peppers, waffle, apples, chicken, asparagus, bananas, chips, broccoli, cauliflower, milk, chocolate bars, carrots, strawberries, corn, potatoes, croissants, cucumber, bread, eggs, donuts, grapes, french fries, pear, orange slices, ice cream cones, watermelon, mushroom, lemon, pizza, cherry pie, hamburger, sliced tomato, lettuce, cheese, hot dogs and buns, juice, french bread, crackers, and more.



Over 160 customers have left reviews on the Amazon.com listing for the Mommy Please plastic food set, with 98% of customers writing they liked their play food set and the average review rating a 4.7 out of 5 stars. One recent five-star reviewer wrote "My niece loved this set! There are so many different food items to pretend play with. I would highly recommend this for anyone looking to increase their kids pantry."





The Mommy Please plastic food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com, and is currently priced at $23.97. Amazon.com offers free shipping on any purchase over $49.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

