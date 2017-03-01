Popular Flamingo Pool Float By Announces Float Giveaway For Customers

Teddy Shake, the maker of the best-selling flamingo pool float, announced that it will offer a contest with product giveaways for customers.

(firmenpresse) - The Teddy Shake [flamingo pool float](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX) has taken Amazon.com by storm. Since the launch of the float just over four months ago, it has become a best-seller and customer favorite. Sales during the holiday period far exceeded projections, and now Teddy Shake wants to give back and thank their customers by offering a giveaway of their flamingo pool float.



"We have the most amazing customers out there," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "They have embraced our flamingo pool float with enthusiasm and excitement, and we love to hear from them. We want to encourage them to provide us with more stories, more pictures. During the next few weeks, we want them to share their stories with the hashtag [#flamingofloat](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub). From those pictures and stories shared, we will enter them into a drawing and choose a winner for a free flamingo float!"



The 80-inch flamingo pool float by Teddy Shake is made of a bright pink, durable vinyl that can withstand hours of play. The float is so large; it can easily fit adult riders as well as multiple children.



Over 200 satisfied customers have left reviews for the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float on their Amazon.com listing. 100% of those customers wrote they liked their flamingo float, with the average rating a 4.9 out of five stars. A five-star review was written today by a verified purchaser who said "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!"



The Teddy Shake 80-inch flamingo pool float is currently priced at $39.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





