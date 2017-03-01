Ovarian Cancer - Therapeutics Pipeline Review, Overview, H2 2016

Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ovarian Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.



A recent forecast report focusing on the Ovarian Cancer Market has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Ovarian Cancer - Pipeline Review, H2 2016. Latest Pharmaceutical and Healthcare disease pipeline guide Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides an overview of the Ovarian Cancer (Oncology) pipeline landscape.



Ovarian cancer is any cancerous growth that may occur in different parts of the ovary. The majority of ovarian cancers arise from the epithelium (outer lining) of the ovary. Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer include pelvic discomfort or pain, indigestion, gas or nausea, changes in bowel habits, such as constipation, loss of appetite and low back pain. The predisposing factors include age and family history. Treatment includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.



Global Markets Direct's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Review, H2 2016, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ovarian Cancer (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Ovarian Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ovarian Cancer and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 3, 2, 15, 115, 119, 7, 195, 31 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 11, 11, 34 and 8 molecules, respectively.





Ovarian Cancer (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.







