IDT to Demonstrate In-Car Wireless Charging at CES 2017

The Joint Development with Eggtronic Offers OEMs an Easy Path to an Elegant Built-In Wireless Power Transmitter for Charging Mobile Devices on the Road

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced it will demonstrate at CES 2017 an advanced in-car wireless power application that enables automobile and equipment manufacturers to conveniently and safely build the popular feature into cars. Developed around the IDT® , the demonstration showcases how the technology can be elegantly built into front-seat consoles or back seating areas to deliver seamless wireless charging on the go. The demonstration is the product of collaboration between IDT and Eggtronic, a leading innovator of wireless power products.

The demonstration emulates a real car environment, with the phone display and charging status mirrored onto the auto infotainment panel. The 15W transmitter, currently undergoing AECQ100 and WPC Qi certifications, delivers power for a fast charge and is compatible with existing wireless power receivers. The demonstration will be shown at CES 2017 this week in Las Vegas at IDT"s booth, Sands Halls A-D 40736.

"Automotive forms a critical part of the wireless power ecosystem and enabler of further adoption - providing customers with ubiquitous charging from home, in-car and in the office," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "IDT intends to leverage our success and expertise from the smartphone and wearables market to the automotive market, and this demonstration at CES shows our path."

"IDT is an ideal partner for delivering wireless power to the automobile market, given their expertise and success in the wireless power market," said Igor Spinella, CEO of Eggtronic. "Combined with the software interface Eggtronic has developed, this demonstration kit enables customers to visualize and implement a truly wireless in-car experience, including both the wireless charging and a reliable and fast communication between the smartphone and the infotainment of the vehicle."

For more information, see .

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , , YouTube and Google+.

About Eggtronic

Eggtronic is an innovative Italian Start-Up company founded in Modena, chosen as one of the 5 best Start-Up companies in the world (TechMatch 2015). Eggtronic offers to companies a full-service electronics consultancy focused on the design, industrialization and manufacture of PCBs and products, in particular in the field of wireless charging. For other info visit . Eggtronic is also on , , and .

© 2017, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

