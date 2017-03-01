Global Market Analysis of Lacrosse Equipment Forecast for 2017-2021 Indicates Growth with CAGR of Nearly 2.84%

The global lacrosse equipment market to grow steadily during the forecast period and post a CAGR of almost 3% by 2021. This industry research report identifies the increasing participation at high school and collegiate levels to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 03, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently declared the addition of a fresh report to its catalog. This new research report is headlined as Global Market of Lacrosse Equipment, Forecast 2017-2021. The report covers the current scenario and the development prospects of the global market for lacrosse equipment for the forecast period of 2017  2021. This report also considers the revenue generated from the sales of lacrosse equipment by calculating the market size. MRHs latest report offers an up-to-date analysis of lacrosse equipment in several geographical regions which includes the Americas, APAC (Asia-Pacific), MEA (The Middle East and Africa) and Europe.



The report study starts with an overview of the game of Lacrosse. Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing team sports in North America. In the game, the players attempt to score points by receiving a rubber ball into a long-handled lacrosse rod with a net, which is called as Crosse or Lacrosse stick. Lacrosse player run, catch, pass and shoot the ball using the net of the stick, just to reach the goal. Lacrosse has many profits associated with it in relation to workout and competitiveness as the game involves a lot of running, endurance and speed. It is popularly known as the fastest game on two feet.



This sport has four major types; (1) Mens Field Lacrosse (2) Womens Lacrosse (3) Box Lacrosse and (4) Intercrosse. The mens version is considered as a rough and brutal game while the rule of womens lacrosse (wlax) differ significantly from the mens lacrosse game on the field. Box lacrosse is known as a reduced-size version of this game. Lacrosse is majorly known as a contact team sport but the intercrosse is a non-contact form of the lacrosse with a standard set of rules.



As per the prediction of market research analysts, the global market for lacrosse equipment to is set to grow steadily during the forecast period of 2017 to 2021, with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 2.84%. The increasing popularity of lacrosse will boost the global market for lacrosse equipment through 2021. This report also provides a complete and in-depth analysis of lacrosse equipment in terms of emerging market trends and revenue. It has also been found out that, Lacrosse equipment companies mainly contest on factors like product pricing, brand, quality and a variety of products.





The report also offers a discussion of the top vendors operating in this market. Some of them are Under Armour, Nike, East Coast Dyes (ECD), StringKing and Warrior sports. Other prominent vendors include Champion Sports, A&R, STX, CHAMPRO sports and Stylin Strings.





