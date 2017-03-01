Agoura Dental Group Achieves New Standards in Providing Dental Care

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Agoura Hills, CA (January 03, 2017)  Agoura Dental Group has opened a new vista in the field of dental care. The group has in its ranks the best dentists in Agoura Hills, CA and provides the best dental braces, teeth cleaning, and cosmetic dentistry services to patients from Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Westlake Village, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Calabasas, Tarzana, Hidden Hills et al in CA.



As far as a tooth cleaning is concerned, Agoura Dental Group provides two types of care: Routine and deep cleaning. Experts of the group use their years of experience to clean any plaque or tartar build up that could irritate the gums and increase risk of tooth decay. They also make necessary recommendations regarding long time treatment.



A deep cleaning procedure, on the other hand, is different. Deep cleaning is needed when the patient has symptoms of periodontal disease, which causes the gums to pull away from the teeth. As a result of this, pockets are formed which are difficult to clean. A deep cleaning by the experts of Agoura Group ensures these cavities are thoroughly cleaned away.



The experts of the group also have years of experience in cosmetic dentistry. At first, they evaluate the patients smile and its structural and aesthetic needs. At the second stage of treatment, he designs a plan that addresses the needs of the patient and helps him/her discover the smile of his/her dreams. Before going ahead with the treatment, the experts always explain to the patient the details and options. The treatment plan generally includes teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, orthodontics, dental bridges, inlays and onlays, dental crowns, dental bonding and dental implants.



About Agoura Dental Group

Agoura Dental Groups mission is to provide premium dentistry at an outstanding value. The group offers the latest technology in cosmetic dentistry. It gives its clients a free customized virtual image of the possible cosmetic smile makeover!





Media Contact:

Agoura Office: 5809 Kanan Rd Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Phone: (818) 706-2727

Canoga Park Office: 7259 Owensmouth Ave. Canoga Park, CA 91306

Phone: (818) 999-9990

Email: agouradental(at)gmail.com

Website: https://agouradental.com/



###





More information:

http://https://agouradental.com/



PressRelease by

Agoura Dental

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 13:40

Language: English

News-ID 515475

Character count: 2364

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agoura Dental

Ansprechpartner: Agoura Dental

Stadt: Agoura Hills

Telefon: (818) 706-2727



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 57



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease