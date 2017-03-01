Goldmoney Inc. Launches Exclusive Luxury Concierge Service

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) ("Goldmoney"), the world's 100% reserved gold-based financial network, today announced the launch of Goldmoney Concierge, a luxury bespoke membership service for exclusive world-class travel, dining, and entertainment experiences.

Developed in partnership with the Corporate Division of Four Hundred, one of the world's best private full-service lifestyle management firms, the Goldmoney Concierge provides expert support personalized to each client's unique preferences. Comprised of knowledgeable specialists immersed in hospitality and travel, the concierge team will take care of Goldmoney Wealth clients' needs globally.

"We're committed to delivering additional value to our clients wherever possible, and are proud to announce our new Goldmoney Concierge offering as it provides our clients with the highest level of on-demand service and incredible custom-tailored experiences," said Roy Sebag, founder and CEO of Goldmoney Inc. "Whether our clients are looking to attend exclusive events, charter transportation, arrange luxury travel, or procure rare items at home or abroad, our concierge team is available to cater to their every need and desire."

"We're incredibly excited to have partnered with Goldmoney," said Tony Abrams, founder and CEO of Four Hundred. "We hope this marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial and productive relationship, in which our conceptually similar ethos intersects with our innately different core businesses to generate added value for all parties."

Complimentary membership will be provided exclusively to Goldmoney Wealth clients enrolled in the Goldmoney Mastercard® Prepaid card program, which offers the world's first 18K gold card as well as silver and plastic cards in multiple currencies, including: USD, GBP, and EUR.

Goldmoney Concierge membership benefits include:

To view the full list of Goldmoney Concierge features and services, please visit:

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a mission-driven financial technology company that operates the world's largest 100%-reserved gold-based savings and payments network. Goldmoney® provides financial services as a trusted third-party, combining the unique attributes of gold with technology-driven innovation. Through the Goldmoney Network, comprised of Goldmoney Personal and Goldmoney Business, anyone with internet access can buy, sell, transfer, earn, or redeem physical allocated gold. Goldmoney Wealth offers bespoke precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax-free retirement accounts and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions. Goldmoney Inc. has more than 1.35 million user signups from more than 150 countries and $1.7 billion in client assets (as at January 2, 2017). Goldmoney Network is registered with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC). Goldmoney Wealth is regulated as a Money Services Business by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. For more information about Goldmoney, visit .

About Four Hundred

Four Hundred is an invitation-only lifestyle management firm; focusing on opening the doors of exclusivity to their clients. Four Hundred Members receive privileges to the world's best in nightlife, restaurants, wellness and fitness, travel, and exclusive events. They are high profile and influential trend-setting world travelers that rely on Four Hundred to cater to their every desire while benefiting from our fully operational Virtuoso travel agency and events department. Four Hundred was designed to enhance the quality of our members' lives through customized programming and individual attention. Their team of Personal Lifestylists work to get to know each member so they may carry out unique requests and present alternative opportunities that appeal to these individualized preferences. This proactive, hands-on approach is the Four Hundred trademark as they look to exceed their members' expectations at every opportunity. Ultimately a boutique, high end concierge service, Four Hundred differentiated themselves by putting together a guild of experts in all of these fields to maintain a hands-on, interactive relationship with each member and their individual likes and dislikes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that the Goldmoney Inc. (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network; growth of the Company's business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company's products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the Company's limited operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form, available on . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law. No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

Contacts:



Jacquelyn Humphrey

Director of Global Communications

Goldmoney Inc.





Josh Crumb

Chief Strategy Officer

Goldmoney Inc.

+1 647-499-6748





More information:

http://www.goldmoney.com/



PressRelease by

GoldMoney Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 515480

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GoldMoney Inc.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease