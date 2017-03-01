Charity Comical Sandwich T-Shirt Hoodies Leggings Competition Launched

A new competition has been launched by online store Mammas Discounts, allowing interested parties to donate money to their favorite charity and get their hands on new clothes and items with a gift voucher.

(firmenpresse) - A new competition has been launched by Mammas Discounts, a high-quality online store selling USA brands designed and shipped from America. A selection of imported items is also available, but these are clearly labeled in the description of the product. The competition will raise money for charity while winners receive gift vouchers, six winners in all.



More information on the company is at [https://mammasdiscounts.com](https://mammasdiscounts.com/).



The competition is broken down into two divisions, Men and Women; three winners in each division. Men will be asked to state why they would wear this t-shirt in two paragraphs, meaning they must come up with clever, concise and winning entry in a short space.



For men, the product is a t-shirt with the slogan "Cool story sweetie, now go make me a sandwich" with a comical design of a sandwich beside it. The colors are bright against the black background, helping it to stand out.



Men can view the design at [https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/cool-story-sw...](https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/cool-story-sweetie-now-go-make-me-a-sandwich?variant=25558146704).



For women, the product is a newly released t-shirt only available for a limited time and not in stores. It is like the menÂÂs black design but with a different slogan "Cool story babe, now make your own damn sandwich."



Women can view the design at [https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/aa?variant=25...](https://mammasdiscounts.com/products/aa?variant=25558332624)



There will be three winners in each of the two divisions.



The first-place winner will receive a $300 donation to a charity of their choice, and get a $100 gift certificate from Mammas Discounts, where they can order from a variety of items on the site.



The second-place winner will receive a $200 donation to their chosen charity and a $100 gift voucher.



The third-place winner will get a $100 donation to their chosen charity and a $100 voucher. There will be six winners in total, reviewed by a panel of judges. The contest begins on January 9th and ends January 16, 2017.





Entries must be submitted by January 16, 2017, to info(at)mammasdiscounts.com.





http://https://mammasdiscounts.com/



Mammas Discounts

https://mammasdiscounts.com/

