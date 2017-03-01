Indiegogo Launches DawnCigar Electronic Cigar Baking

Smoking is known to be harmful to the body, it causes cancer of the lungs and other health hazards.

In the course of baking tobacco in lower temperature, the way of nicotine intake has decreased the harmful substances caused by burning cigarette paper and tobacco, during which nicotine should also be taken in. The harm of burning tobacco have been proven to be harmful to health so researchers looked for a way to reduce the risk of taking nicotine, so they came up with this new type of low-temperature baking tobacco products that are non-flammable and there have been nonstop experiments to practicalize them.



E-cigarettes are an electronic way of absorbing nicotine which decreases the harmful substance caused by burning cigarette paper and tobacco, it is a battery-operated device that vaporizes a flavored liquid. The liquid in the e-cigarette is usually made of nicotine and flavors. E-cigarette sometimes comes in the shape of a cigarette or pen and come with refillable tanks.



In the course of baking tobacco in lower temperature, the way of nicotine intake has decreased the harmful substances caused by burning cigarette paper and tobacco, during which nicotine should also be taken in. Their health risk is uncertain but they have been proven to be safer than a tobacco cigarette. They offer you a way to get your nicotine fix without the danger of cigarette, that is what Indiegogo is offering with their brand of dawncigar as an electronic cigarette baking device. They are committed to finding ways to reduce the risk to people in the process of taking nicotine.



Dawncigar has the same effect as burning tobacco and are easily used in lower temperature, it has a cigarlinder that allows you stack tobacco into it, then put it into the baking pot for use and can get it out after baking. It is very easy and convenient to use, so with that, the use of low-temperature baking tobacco technology becomes really practical. Cigarlinder is made of metal and available for repeated use. There is also dawncigar olaf which allows you to press bulk tobacco into a tobacco cylinder-cigarolaf then directly put it into the baking pot for use. There is a fine packaging for your Dawncigar, it is made of sheepskin, comes in form of a packet and allows you to carry the dawncigar like you carrying a cigarette.





Dawncigar battery cover is non-slip and has heat insulation and has WLAN to connect to a dedicated server to record, query and monitor settings at any time of your choice. Unique serial number can also be used as a verification for a product. And it also serves as an authentication code of the dedicated server to record, query and monitor smoking status at any time.



Indiegogo is where entrepreneurial projects come to life  amplified by a community of backers who believe the world benefits when every idea gets an equal attention. Their mission is to empower people to unite around ideas that matter to them and together make those ideas come to life and are also committed to making the world a better place with providing solutions to a healthy lifestyle. For more information about the product visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dawncigar-electronic-cigarette-baking#/



https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/dawncigar-electronic-cigarette-baking#/



