Reflexion Interactive Technologies to Showcase The Reflexion Edge at CES Las Vegas

First Clinical Trials Set with Pennsylvania State University Center for Sport Concussion Research

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Reflexion Interactive Technologies will exhibit The Reflexion Edge, a portable concussion detection machine, at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 5 - 8 at the Las Vegas Convention. Reflexion will be part of the Case Western Reserve University Booth #51102 in the University Innovations Section in the Sands Expo Center.

"We are looking forward to showcasing our new patent pending prototype of the Reflexion Edge, a robust concussion monitoring system, at CES in the Innovations Area and talking to attendees, the media and potential investors about our clinical study with Penn State University," said Matthew Campagna, co-founder of Reflexion Interactive Technologies. "Athletes are our primary focus and we plan to protect them by providing a fast, portable, and affordable solution to keep them safe. We recognize that millions of concussions are reported each year and that these are only a fraction of all concussions that athletes face in reality."

The Reflexion Edge measures an athlete's neurocognitive and psychomotor performance in quick 30-second trials, an objective measure and a decision is made almost instantly, protecting athletes who may have otherwise unsafely returned to play.

Reflexion will be conducting a six-month clinical proof of concept study with the Pennsylvania State University Center for Sport Concussion Research. To validate The Reflexion Edge concussion monitoring system, the company is working with Dr. Semyon Slobounov, a world class concussion researcher, and directly with athletic teams to ensure the athletes' safety. In addition, Keith Ward, PhD, an experienced engineer with mechanical, electrical, and medical engineering background, has joined Reflexion's team. With his experience and guidance, the new prototype, that will be showcased at CES, collapses into a case smaller than a duffle bag, weighs less than twenty pounds, and uses video touchscreen technology.

was co-founded by college students Matthew Campagna, Matthew Roda and Patrick Walsh, who started the company at Lancaster Catholic High School in Lancaster, PA. The three student athletes heard a coach discuss the existing concussion monitoring systems that were available and the cost. This challenged the group to start to build a device that was less expensive, faster and portable.

For Further Information, Contact:



Amy Riemer

Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)





More information:

http://www.reflexioninteractive.com



PressRelease by

Reflexion Interactive Technologies

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 515485

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Reflexion Interactive Technologies

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 8



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease