ForgeRock to Demo Identity Management and Automotive Grade Linux Connected Car Implementation During CES 2017

Invite Only AGL Exhibit Jan. 5 - 6 at Bellagio Hotel

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- the leading open platform provider of identity management solutions, today announced that it is showcasing its  implemented with Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) during CES 2017 in the exclusive AGL Exhibit at the Bellagio Hotel.

ForgeRock's three-part, invite-only connected car demo in partnership with AGL, will be conducted by Ashley Stevenson, identity technology director, and will demonstrate to the auto industry the importance and the power of identity in the connected car.

ForgeRock will use VASCO Data Security's passwordless tokens to authenticate the driver, pull detailed driver information from the ForgeRock cloud and integrate AGL security capabilities to showcase a secure, driver-personalized experience in the car -- ranging from customized navigation and smart pay settings to vehicle speed limiters.

ForgeRock and Automotive Grade Linux Connected Car Demo

ForgeRock will present a three-part, invite-only demo that showcases the power of identity management and its ability to create a secure and personalized connected car experience for drivers.

Jan. 5-6, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. PT

The Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas | Invite Only Suite

Ashley Stevenson, identity technology director drives identity relationship management technology integration for the ForgeRock Open Identity Platform; he also directs ForgeRock's engagement in the public sector.

For more detailed information about this demo, please read our blog post: Digital Identity's Next Stop: The Connected Car.

Additionally, AGL will host a kickoff suite during the GENIVI Showcase at the Bellagio January 5, 2017 from 6 - 9 p.m., during which ForgeRock will demonstrate. For more information on that event and to register to attend, visit the .

The ForgeRock Identity Platform transforms the way millions of customers and citizens interact with businesses and governments online, providing better security, building relationships, and enabling new cloud, mobile, and IoT offerings from any device or connected thing. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in London, Bristol, Grenoble, Oslo, Singapore, and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, and Meritech Capital. For more information and free downloads, visit or follow ForgeRock on social media:

