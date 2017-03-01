EverString Names J.J. Kardwell As Chief Executive Officer

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- EverString, the largest and fastest-growing predictive marketing and predictive sales SaaS company today announced that it has promoted Co-founder and President J.J. Kardwell to CEO. Kardwell has also become a member of EverString's Board of Directors.

"I am honored that the Board of Directors has chosen me to lead EverString through this next chapter of growth," said J.J. Kardwell. "The addition of several key members to our executive team over the past year has enabled our founding team to become even more focused. In his new role as Executive Chairman, Vincent Yang will be primarily focused on driving innovation, building our partner ecosystem, and managing investor relations. I will be primarily focused on operational execution, driving product development, and working with our executive team."

Kardwell has served as President of EverString since March 2014, with responsibility for the Company's marketing, sales, solutions and success, finance, human resources and operations teams. Prior to co-founding EverString, Kardwell was a partner at the venture capital and growth equity firm Summit Partners, where he spent almost 10 years. He started his career at The Walt Disney Company, where he held multiple roles at Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Internet Group (now Disney Interactive). Kardwell has served on the boards of numerous public and private companies, including CRM and marketing automation software provider Newmarket International (now part of Amadeus), HelpSystems, Fortegra (now part of Tiptree Financial), MACOM, and Logisticare (now part of Providence Service Corporation). Kardwell holds a BA from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar. Kardwell brings nearly 20 years of experience in building growth businesses in software, business services, and enterprise technology.

EverString helps B2B companies accelerate growth with its predictive marketing and predictive sales software-as-a-service (SaaS). EverString Audience Platform combines applied data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence with the broadest set of data signals from more than 27 million companies. EverString's predictive marketing solutions enable marketers to create relevant audiences of target companies, and its predictive sales solutions bring machine learning-assisted prospecting to sales professionals. Marketing and sales teams use EverString to expand their databases with net-new, relevant companies and people, prioritize and focus resources on the right prospects, and enrich their database records for better context and insights into key prospects. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures and Lakestar. For more information, visit .

