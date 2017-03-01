The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Opens New Singapore Luxury Spa

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Is The First Luxury Hotel In Asia Pacific To Partner With La Mer

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- in partnership with La Mer, has unveiled a new luxury spa in Singapore. Designed to enliven the senses through evoking the true essence of the ocean and its healing benefits, guests can look forward to a multi-sensory experience that will immerse them in a timeless spa journey.

"We are delighted to be the first luxury hotel in Asia Pacific to partner with La Mer to offer the best in skincare and indulgent facial treatments. The coveted La Mer Miracle Broth facial, will be available exclusively at The Ritz-Carlton Spa," said Mr. Peter Mainguy, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Surrounded by lush greenery, the new outdoor swimming pool and across from the new, state-of-the-art , will offer three signature luxury spa experiences;

Gentlemen can look forward to a curated selection of luxury spa massages specially designed with them in mind -- targeting muscle recovery, stress relief, aid relaxation, and even a Men's La Mer Custom Facial.

The Timeless Capsule is a private space for express treatments. Audiophiles will delight in the Fusion Massage Chair which immerses your head into a high fidelity sound cushion that plays your favourite tunes, while tired neck, back and shoulder muscles are kneaded. The Zero Gravity Chair positions the body to induce a sense of weightlessness by elevating the feet to the same level as the heart, leaving you stress-free and energised.

At Le Salon Rose, this social space for urbanites offers bespoke podiatry services, manicure, pedicure, personalised hair and make-up services, and can be booked exclusively for a private soiree with friends, a pre-dinner glam makeover, a girls' night out, or even a bridal spa party. A complimentary signature lavender-infused spa cocktail per person rounds up this ultimate party prep experience.

Calming sounds of trickling water greets guests as they enter, before they are warmly welcomed by a therapist who will invite them to discover the marine inspired elements of this luxury Singapore spa. The tree bark inspired corridor that leads to the treatment rooms is accented by stunning blue oyster glass. Different types of exotic seaweeds, prized for their rejuvenating properties on the skin, give each treatment room its identity.

Prior to the commencement of each treatment, our spa therapists will connect with guests to discover their needs and to personalise the treatment process while performing a relaxing foot ritual. Breathing exercises aided by placing handpicked conch shells next to the ears, immerses guests in the deep sounds of the sea, unwinding their body and soul before the full 60 or 90-minute restorative treatment begins.

Post-treatment, guests are invited to awaken through mediated breathing exercises and a hand ritual. A seaweed inspired beverage and canapé completes the spa journey, before a fond farewell is extended.

Of the 10 rooms, the indulgent Ritz-Carlton Spa Suite offers couples an unparalleled romantic long bath and hydro-jets experience following their treatment of choice in this luxury Singapore spa.

Ladies can look forward to a mineral pool that soothes and heals the body, while both his and her locker rooms offer hydro-jet Jacuzzis, steam rooms, saunas, shower facilities, and relaxation rooms with Zero Gravity recliners.

From now till January 26, book any 90-minute massage to enjoy a complimentary 15-minute La Mer Express Eye and Lip treatment.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For enquiries and reservations, please contact (65) 6434-5203 or email . Visit us at

Centrally located along Singapore's Marina Bay, this 608-room luxury hotel continues to be distinguished by unparalleled hospitality synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton brand. Exciting local attractions such as Gardens by the Bay, the Art Science Museum, the Integrated Resorts and the Singapore Flyer are only minutes away, while over 2,000 shopping and dining options are accessible via a covered sky bridge.

Renowned for iconic views from its spacious guestrooms and suites, the hotel features an exclusive Club Lounge on level 32. Unwind at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, outdoor swimming pool or 24-hour gym, while world-class dining options include Colony which showcases a true taste of Singapore, or the One Michelin Star Summer Pavilion.

The story of the legendary Crème de la Mer is one of hope, perseverance, careful craftsmanship and the power of the living sea. Deep in its mystery profound in its strength, the sea is forever changing, eternally new.

Inspired by the healing powers of the sea, aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber began a personal quest to transform the look of his skin after a laboratory accident. He harvested kelp, selected for its endless ability to regenerate, and a legend of hope and perseverance began.

After years of meticulous craftsmanship, Dr. Max Huber perfected a rich, complex fermentation far greater than the sum of its parts - the precious, nutrient-rich Miracle Broth The heart of La Mer's profound powers of transformation, the Miracle Broth captures the healing energies of the sea. Skin is immersed in moisture and energy, visibly transforming with the promise of new radiance, the look of youth.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at or , for the latest company updates, visit and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

