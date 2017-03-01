Carmanah Completes Acquisition of EKTA branded products and contracts from Cybernetica AS

(firmenpresse) - VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) ("the Company" or "Carmanah") today announces that it completed the acquisition of the EKTA marine aids to navigation assets from Cybernetica AS of Estonia ("Cybernetica"). The company had previously announced its intention to acquire the EKTA branded products and contracts on November 29th, 2016.

"The acquisition accomplishes two important steps in our growth strategy," said John Simmons, Carmanah CEO. "The ETKA products will strengthen our worldwide product portfolio and allow us to provide more comprehensive single-source solutions for our marine customers. At the same time, the assignment of Cybernetica's sales contracts adds to our overall market share and our position as the dominant provider in Europe."

Under the terms of the agreement the purchase price will be EUR1.35 million and will be paid by way of EUR1 million in cash on closing and EUR0.35 million on the first anniversary of closing.

About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

Carmanah designs, develops, and distributes a portfolio of products focused on energy-optimized LED solutions for infrastructure. Since 1996, we have earned a global reputation for delivering durable, dependable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for industrial applications that perform in some of the world's harshest environments. We manage our business within three reportable segments: Signals, Illumination, and Power. The Signals segment serves the , , , , and markets. The segment provides solar-powered LED outdoor lights for municipal and commercial customers. The Power segment serves both On-Grid and Off-Grid verticals.

About Cybernetica AS

Cybernetica is an R&D intensive ICT company that researches, develops and manufactures mission-critical systems, light signalling and telematics products, maritime surveillance and radio communications systems. Cybernetica has been an active counterpart in developing critical e-Government systems, such as the Estonian X-Road, i-Voting, e-Customs and others. Cybernetica's integrated management system is certified per the standards ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "estimates," "could," "will" or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: revenues, and revenue growth, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015; order backlogs; gross margins; and estimates of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Carmanah or Sabik to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to become a worldwide leader in the marine aids to navigation industry, the potential growth of the offshore wind safety market or our ability to participate in any growth, and other general uncertainties that may impact actual outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions, and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Carmanah disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events, or developments except as required by law.

For additional information on these risks and uncertainties, see Carmanah's most recently filed Annual Information Form (AIF) and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at and on the Company's website at . The risk factors identified in Carmanah's AIF and MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect Carmanah.

Contacts:



Carmanah Technologies Corporation:

Evan Brown

250 380 0052

Chief Financial Officer/Corporate Secretary





Cybernetica AS:

Oliver Vaartnou

+372 639 7991

Chief Executive Officer





More information:

http://www.carmanah.com



