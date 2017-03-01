Cayan Achieves Elavon EMV Certification

Cayan(R) expands its EMV gateway -- providing more options to merchants through its processor-agnostic Genius Platform

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- , a payment technology company, today announced that it has attained EMV® certification with payments processor , a leading global payments provider and subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. In addition to Cayan's Vantiv and First Data EMV certifications, this latest certification allows merchants to now process both credit and debit chip card transactions through the Cayan Genius® Platform EMV gateway to Elavon.

"We are thrilled to partner with Elavon," said Ken Paull, CRO of Cayan. "We believe it is critical to offer our merchants flexibility in determining which EMV processing solution works best for their business -- and by adding Elavon to our EMV gateway, we've significantly expanded the options available to our rapidly growing customer base through the Genius Platform."

With the addition of Elavon and their strong market presence, the certification serves a dual purpose. It enables Cayan's customers -- from specialty retailers to hospitality brands -- to choose Elavon processing, and Elavon's customers can now access the power of Cayan's Genius Platform. In addition to EMV gateway capabilities, the Cayan Genius Platform delivers a fully-configurable, cloud-based payment solution that allows merchants to manage the entire customer experience across locations and between channels all while keeping sensitive cardholder data off of the POS system. Genius allows merchants to accept all forms of payment, including mobile wallets, and with Genius' ChipIQ technology, EMV chip card transactions are processed in just 4 seconds.

"Elavon's EMV progress since the liability shift has been industry-leading -- 63 percent of our clients were EMV-enabled at the end Q3, compared with VISA's data showing 37 percent of merchants EMV-enabled nationally," said Justin Levitte, vice president, strategic customer solutions, for Elavon. "Our relationship with Cayan strengthens our ability to equip more businesses with the latest in payments technology."

Cayan® is the leading provider of payment technologies that give businesses a competitive advantage. Cayan is continuously developing new ways for businesses to unlock the power of payments with fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms including their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite and Genius® Platform. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit .

To learn more about Elavon, visit or on Twitter.

EMV is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries, and is an unregistered trademark in other countries, owned by EMVCo

