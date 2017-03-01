Vista Partners Publishes December 2016 Macroeconomic & Investment Newsletter

Topics Include: Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Biotechnology, Healthcare, Financials, Cloud Services, Natural Resources, Fintech & more

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- ("Vista") has published its FREE Macroeconomic & Investment Monthly Newsletter for the month of December. Each monthly newsletter from Vista contains macroeconomic thoughts, investment considerations, monthly highlights of each covered company and other broad based commentary from Managing Director John Heerdink.

In the December 2016 Macroeconomic & Investment Newsletter titled, "Goodbye 2016, Hello 2017 & Warren Buffett" Mr. Heerdink states, "I believe that when we take a quick look at 2017, we will see...." Mr. Heerdink also states, "If you had stayed invested broadly across the Dow's components or simply through the ETF NYSEArca: , which seeks to mirror the returns of the Dow index, you probably are feeling pretty good about things."

To read more, please download the FREE December 2016 Macroeconomic & Investment Newsletter available at and click "Download Newsletters" to gain access.

The Companies featured in the FREE December 2016 Newsletter are: (OTCBB: CAFN), (NASDAQ: FSNN), & (NASDAQ: VUZI)

About Vista Partners:

Vista Partners LLC, founded in 2005, is a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of California. The firm's professional staff has backgrounds in finance, corporate communications and investment banking.

Vista focuses on investing globally across all market sectors while providing considerations on publicly traded companies through a platform of stock research reports, newsletters, company specific webpages and daily commentary. This platform is designed to serve as a tool for investors to discover insights and information that aid in more profitable investment decisions with the goal to outperform small, mid and large cap equity indexes. Website:

