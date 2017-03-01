Jeremy Korst Joins Avalara as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran Tech Executive to Lead Global Marketing Team for SaaS Tax Compliance Automation Provider

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- ., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has hired Jeremy Korst as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Korst will lead a diverse, international team that includes brand, demand generation, channel, international, product, and customer marketing.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to Avalara," said Pascal Van Dooren, general manager and chief revenue officer. "His deep experience at the marketing helm of some of the most storied names in tech -- combined with his energy, enthusiasm, and exceptional leadership skills -- make him an ideal fit for Avalara. We are excited to have him join the Avalara team."

Before joining Avalara, Korst was the general manager for Windows marketing at Microsoft, responsible for the successful worldwide launch of Windows 10. Additionally, he has held leadership positions in Microsoft's Unified Communications and Enterprise Services organizations. Korst has also held a number of executive marketing and general management roles at T-Mobile, including vice president and general manager of its Broadband and Emerging Devices division.

Korst holds a B.A. in Economics, Politics and Government from the University of Puget Sound and an M.B.A. in finance and strategy from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer scholar. He serves on boards of both institutions, as well as those of several technology startups.

"Avalara is at an exciting inflection point, "said Korst. "It has the ideal combination: a terrific executive team; a cohesive, unique culture that embraces the 'power of Orange;' a proven platform; and a massive, global market opportunity. I look forward to helping drive its continued growth and success."

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. The company delivers comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara's Compliance Cloud platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers more than 500 hundred pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of indirect tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara' s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara's headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London and Brighton, UK; Brussels, Belgium; São Paulo, Brazil; and Pune, India. More information at:

