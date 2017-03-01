Advantis Corp. Acquires Large Commercial Space

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) recently moved into a large commercial space to keep up with the demand for their growing product lines, including Amstercan, Amstercan Black Label, Rosin 6, and Nugsmasher brands.

Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, couldn't be more excited about the company's sales progress. "Amstercan products are exploding," Swartz said. "Sales have already increased over last month by 200%." Since Swartz has been at the helm, the company has logged the largest revenue stream the company has ever seen. Swartz has secured partnership deals, secured licensing rights for Amstercan technology, and is actively growing the client base with an aggressive marketing campaign. "We are growing so fast, we have had to ramp up production of the rosin press products. Working with some of the largest legal marijuana cultivators and cooperatives in California enables us to be at the forefront of this industry. We are more than filling this niche in this marketplace... we are the niche." Swartz related that the recent revenue growth necessitates the company move into a facility that contains enough space to continue expansion. Swartz says the new space they moved into has designated space for:

A designated Canning Room;

A designated Packaging area;

An R & D room equipped with laboratory equipment and testing equipment; and

Increased office space.

Last month, Swartz released a recap of Advantis corporate developments over the course of 2016, and commented on how Advantis will evolve in 2017. "We have active plans to further establish our foothold in other legal cannabis states; we are already expanding our reach in these other states, (by) creating a presence with recent sales of the Rosin 6 and Nugsmasher presses. Now that revenue is rising so rapidly, we will be able to actively pursue our plans for national and international expansion." Swartz was careful to assure investors that expansion efforts will be more controlled and exacting in its process than previous company efforts. "My team recognizes that responsible expansion means meaningful partnerships and sustainable growth; that revenue must support any plans for expansion we have." Advantis generated significant revenue last quarter, and Swartz foresees Advantis' largest revenue stream yet in 2017... with the momentum continuing for the foreseeable future.

Swartz is excited about the progress he has made so far, saying, "The Amstercan and Amstercan Black Label product lines are growing exponentially; and our rosin presses are generating impressive revenue." Swartz has made significant progress since he has been at the helm and hinted at more to come, and says, "Advantis is now in the final stages of adding a plethora of other product lines which will use our licensed packaging technology. CBD infused foods, flower/rosin blends, and tinctures. Now that we are firmly establishing a growing client base, we will include these new products in the sales process." Swartz concluded by reiterating that the Nugsmasher, Rosin 6, and Amstercan Black Label products are selling so fast that the manufacturers are also ramping up production to meet the demand. "I am so excited," Swartz said, "this new office/manufacturing space will enable us to keep up with demand and further expand. With so much revenue coming in, 2017 is an exciting year for us to make our mark."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at , , , and

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated.

Advantis Corp. Acquires Large Commercial Space

By these statements, the following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward- looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

Media Relations Contact Name: Woo Kim



Director

Organization: Advantis Corporation

Phone: 949-354-3585

Address: 1048 Irvine Ave. #900 Newport Beach, CA 92707

E-mail:

PressRelease by

Advantis Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 14:26

Language: English

News-ID 515531

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Advantis Corporation

Stadt: NEWPORT BEACH, CA





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease