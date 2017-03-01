Eric R. Schnur Succeeds James L. Hambrick as Lubrizol Chairman and CEO

Eric R. Schnur Succeeds James L. Hambrick as

Lubrizol Chairman and CEO





CLEVELAND, January 3, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces today that Eric

R. Schnur assumes the chairman, president and chief executive officer roles

effective January 2, 2017. Schnur succeeds James L. Hambrick, previously

chairman and chief executive officer, who completes a career spanning more than

38 years at Lubrizol. This planned management transition was announced in mid-

2016.



Schnur, who has been with the company more than 27 years, was named Lubrizol's

president and chief operating officer on June 1, 2016, having previously served

as president of the Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segment for eight

years. He joined the company as an engineer in research and development, and

progressed through a variety of technical and commercial positions in the

Lubrizol Additives and Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segments. Schnur

also worked at several domestic and global company facilities, including the

Lubrizol Additives site in Singapore, where he led Engine Oils marketing and

technical services for Southeast Asia and Australia. He earned his Bachelor of

Science degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and

his MBA from Case Western Reserve University.



Schnur comments, "It is a great honor to have this opportunity. I want to thank

James for all he has done for Lubrizol and for the strong foundation he has left

upon which we can build and continue to grow the company. All of us at Lubrizol

remain focused on delivering valuable specialty chemical solutions to meet our

customers' needs in the transportation, industrial and consumer markets."



During the past 14 years, Hambrick led the transformation of Lubrizol into a



leading specialty chemical company. He expanded the company's portfolio through

numerous strategic acquisitions, the most significant being Noveon

International, Inc. in 2004. Hambrick also effectively strengthened the

company's financial position, enabling it to pursue its growth objectives and

reinvest in the business to better serve global customers. Lubrizol's 2011

acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway was further validation of the company's

strength and financial performance.



About The Lubrizol Corporation



The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven

global technology company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize

the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their

environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the

global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies

include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-

related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and

diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care

and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and

coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical

device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for

exploration, production and transportation.



With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing

facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the

world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,800 employees

worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit

Lubrizol.com.



Media Contact

Julie Young

440-347-4432

Website: www.lubrizol.com







Eric R. Schnur







