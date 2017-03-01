(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
News Release
Eric R. Schnur Succeeds James L. Hambrick as
Lubrizol Chairman and CEO
CLEVELAND, January 3, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces today that Eric
R. Schnur assumes the chairman, president and chief executive officer roles
effective January 2, 2017. Schnur succeeds James L. Hambrick, previously
chairman and chief executive officer, who completes a career spanning more than
38 years at Lubrizol. This planned management transition was announced in mid-
2016.
Schnur, who has been with the company more than 27 years, was named Lubrizol's
president and chief operating officer on June 1, 2016, having previously served
as president of the Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segment for eight
years. He joined the company as an engineer in research and development, and
progressed through a variety of technical and commercial positions in the
Lubrizol Additives and Lubrizol Advanced Materials business segments. Schnur
also worked at several domestic and global company facilities, including the
Lubrizol Additives site in Singapore, where he led Engine Oils marketing and
technical services for Southeast Asia and Australia. He earned his Bachelor of
Science degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and
his MBA from Case Western Reserve University.
Schnur comments, "It is a great honor to have this opportunity. I want to thank
James for all he has done for Lubrizol and for the strong foundation he has left
upon which we can build and continue to grow the company. All of us at Lubrizol
remain focused on delivering valuable specialty chemical solutions to meet our
customers' needs in the transportation, industrial and consumer markets."
During the past 14 years, Hambrick led the transformation of Lubrizol into a
leading specialty chemical company. He expanded the company's portfolio through
numerous strategic acquisitions, the most significant being Noveon
International, Inc. in 2004. Hambrick also effectively strengthened the
company's financial position, enabling it to pursue its growth objectives and
reinvest in the business to better serve global customers. Lubrizol's 2011
acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway was further validation of the company's
strength and financial performance.
About The Lubrizol Corporation
The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven
global technology company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize
the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their
environmental impact. It produces and supplies technologies to customers in the
global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. These technologies
include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-
related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and
diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care
and personal care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and
coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical
device solutions. Our products for the oilfield market include technologies for
exploration, production and transportation.
With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing
facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the
world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,800 employees
worldwide. Revenues for 2015 were $7 billion. For more information, visit
Lubrizol.com.
Media Contact
Julie Young
440-347-4432
Website: www.lubrizol.com
###
Eric R. Schnur
