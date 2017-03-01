(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE January 3, 2017 at 16.45
Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer
Ahlstrom has completed the sale of its German subsidiary with operations in
Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.
The transaction was announced on November 7, 2016. The parties have agreed not
to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.
For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
