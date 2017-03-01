Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE January 3, 2017



Ahlstrom completes the sale of Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer



Ahlstrom has completed the sale of its German subsidiary with operations in

Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.



The transaction was announced on November 7, 2016. The parties have agreed not

to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.



