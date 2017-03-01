Interset Featured in Gartner's Market Guide for User & Entity Behavior Analytics

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Proven security analytics provider has been named a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), published Dec. 8, 2016 and available for purchase on .

The new guide recommends security and risk management leaders favor UEBA vendors that profile multiple entities, including users and their peer groups and devices, and use machine learning to detect anomalies.

Now in its fifth release, Interset utilizes more than 200 proven machine learning and advanced analytics models and supports multiple use cases out of the box, including insider threats, targeted attacks and fraud, eliminating the need for expensive and brittle product customization. Unlike UEBA approaches that operate at the event level only and require thresholds to define risk scores, Interset automatically utilizes unsupervised machine learning and advanced behavioral analytics to build out behavioral baselines for all entities including assets (files), machines and applications and users (accounts). Interset has been designed from inception with big data technology components including Kafka, Spark, Pheonix, DFS, HBase, Elasticsearch, Zookeeper, d3 and Angular, and can be deployed in either a Horton Works or Cloudera big data environment. Proven deployments across global enterprises and the U.S. intelligence community via a strategic investment and with verify Interset as the most complete security analytics software solution for detecting and surfacing compromised account and insider attacks, while reducing noise and false positives in scalable environments.

A new technical overview of the Interset 5 platform is available .

According to Gartner UEBA market guide authors, "Interset provides a multiuse-case-oriented solution, focusing on insider and external threats. The solution can acquire data from multiple sources, including SIEM tools, authentication sources (e.g., Active Directory, IAM tools), network-related data sources (e.g., VPN, secure web gateways), data repositories and cloud services. Additionally, customers can deploy Interset's optional endpoint sensor. The Interset Analytics Engine applies data correlation and machine learning across multiple data sources to profile users and entities. The analytics engine does not require rules or thresholds to surface high-risk users and activity, which is achieved by correlating multiple suspect events. It can be deployed on-premises or as a cloud-based service."

provides highly intelligent, accurate insider and targeted outsider threat detection. Our solution unlocks the power of user behavioral analytics, machine learning, and big data to provide the fastest, most flexible, and efficient way for IT teams to operationalize a data-protection program. Utilizing agentless data collectors, lightweight endpoint sensors, advanced behavioral analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Interset provides unparalleled visibility to high risk events. This enables early attack detection and actionable forensic intelligence with reduced false positives and noise. Interset solutions are deployed to protect critical data across the manufacturing, life sciences, high-tech, finance, government, aerospace and defense, and securities brokerage industries.

