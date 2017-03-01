Ramp Up Breakfast with Morning Protein

Add milk for simple, high-quality protein to help start your day right

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- (Family Features) Families across America want to make sure that they're starting the day strong, and getting enough high-quality protein in the morning is a simple way to do so. A breakfast with protein is a great way to energize the morning, and adding it to your family's routine doesn't have to be complicated.

Simply add an 8-ounce glass of milk with 8 grams of natural protein plus other essential nutrients to your favorite breakfast foods for an easy, delicious way to help meet your morning protein goals.

Kids already love milk and it's a naturally nutrient-rich, wholesome food that moms can feel good about pairing with breakfast. Plus, experts recommend 25-30 grams of protein for adults at every meal -- so getting a high-protein breakfast, including milk, gives moms the energy they need to cross everything off their to-do lists. Parenting expert, pediatrician and mom of three, Dr. Tanya Altmann, recommends serving milk at breakfast for a source of high-quality protein in the morning.

"The morning is a great time to bring the family together and start the day off with a tasty breakfast. As a mom of three, I need breakfast options that are quick and easy but also nutritious," Dr. Altmann said. "Serving my children whole-grain cereal and milk, healthy oatmeal with fruit or a smoothie made with milk guarantees that my family will get high-quality protein and other essential nutrients to start their day off strong."

Bring a smile to your child's face with this charming twist on a breakfast standard. Simply make instant oats with familiar flavors -- cinnamon, vanilla and brown sugar -- and top the bowl with a friendly bunny face. For more recipes and ideas, visit .

In microwave-safe bowl, stir together oats, milk, cinnamon, vanilla and brown sugar. Microwave on high 30 seconds-1 minute and stir.

Cut banana in half crosswise. Cut 1 1/8-inch thick coin slices from flat end of each banana half. Place slices in upper-third of oatmeal bowl, side-by-side, to make eyes. Top with 1 blueberry on each banana slice.

Place remaining banana halves at the top of the bowl, hanging off edge, to create ears.

Place strawberry in the middle of the bowl to make the nose then drizzle chocolate, if desired, to make mouth and whiskers.

Serve with 8-ounce glass of milk.

320 calories; 2 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 18 g protein; 59 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 190 mg sodium; 550 mg calcium (60% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of milk.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

Image Available:

Michael French





1-888-824-3337





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3095224



PressRelease by

MilkPEP

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/03/2017 - 15:28

Language: English

News-ID 515550

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MilkPEP

Stadt: MISSION, KS





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease