ELEOS Psychology Center Opens Brand New Office in Twin Cities Location

(firmenpresse) - St. Louis Park, MN- January, 3, 2017 - ELEOS Psychology Center opens a new office located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a positive move towards the steady growth of the center, which caters to the variety of people who receive therapy for different psychological concerns.



Founded by Elizabeth Wagner, PsyD, LP, who is also CEO of the facility, the center specializes in therapy for both children and adults. They also cater to adolescents, with a program that targets the kind of depression and anxiety issues common to many adolescents. Additionally, ELEOS Psychology Center specializes in treating a broad spectrum of common concerns including academic issues, mood problems and anxiety disorders. Diagnostic and treatment services are also offered for individuals facing the challenges of conditions such as ADHD, Tourette Syndrome and other behavioral, cognitive and psychiatric disorders.



ELEOS Psychology Center has well qualified psychologists that specialize in individual areas of expertise, so that each patient is well attended to. There is emphasis on compassion and a willingness to participate, from both parties. A therapeutic alliance is formed between doctor and client from the early stages of contact, thus forming a bond of trust.



The facility is dedicated to the success of their patients' well being. The philosophy and belief of the center is that individuals already possess the necessary strength and capacity within themselves but may need a little help to uncover them and allow these traits to flourishÂÂÂÂultimately helping the individual to thrive.



"Blossom across your lifespan" is the ELEOS motto, which signifies the centerÂÂs dedication towards helping people at all stages of life achieve their fullest potential.



If you would like to schedule an appointment with ELEOS Psychological Center, please call 952-444-9744.



To find out more about the services that ELEOS Psychological Center offers, visit their updated website https://eleospsychologycentermn.com/





ELEOS Psychology Center

https://eleospsychologycentermn.com/

