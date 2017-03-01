Energy Healing Pet Behavior Modification & Separation Anxiety Programs Launched

The acclaimed energy healer Ximena Velazquez has announced the launch of new energy facilitation programs to help change and overcome pet behavior problems and ensure an easier live for everyone in the household without risking the petâs health, happiness or natural personality.

(firmenpresse) - The renowned energy healer Ximena Velazquez announced the launch of her new energy programs, ÂÂCreating Ease In Your PetÂÂs LifeÂÂ, to help overcome pet behavior problems and ease both the pet and its ownersÂÂ lives in the most loving, natural and risk-free manner.



More information is available at http://www.energymdt.com/pet-behavior-problems/



Ximena Velazquez is a renowned and gifted energy healing specialist based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, trained in multiple different energy healing modalities and committed to providing her clients with pragmatic energy healing and facilitation tools or programs to eliminate limiting beliefs or behaviors and reclaim control of their lives and careers.



The industry leading energy healer who founded the highly popular and acclaimed Energy Multi-Dimensional Transformation (EnergyMDT) practice has now announced the launch of her new energy programs ÂÂCreating Ease In Your PetÂÂs LifeÂÂ which are tailored to help pets release and overcome fears, anxieties, traumas and problematic behavior in a loving and totally natural way.



The newly announced energy facilitation programs consisting of multiple mp3 recordings to be played for the pets can assist with releasing their anxiety when left alone and/or their fear of loud noises, other animals, strange people and even traumatic events or their tendency to be a surrogate for their owners, and more, without risking itÂÂs health and happiness or changing its natural personality.



Additional information on the ÂÂCreating Ease In Your PetÂÂs LifeÂÂ energy facilitation programs and its benefits for, both, the pets and the ownersÂÂ lives can be consulted on the website link provided above along with feedback from a study group and extensive details on Ximena Velasquez and her proven track record helping clients reclaim control to enjoy the life and success they desire.



The renowned energy healer, Ximena Velazquez, explains that ÂÂpet behavior problems are not easy on anyone in the household. They can create havoc in the humanÂÂs life and even lead couples to break up, move residency or be forced to give it away. The entire process takes a toll on everybody involved. Most people will try to fix it themselves and end up having to treat the pet harshly or medicate and isolate it. My program provides an alternative method to assist with the pet behavior modification without endangering their health or changing their natural personality.ÂÂ





http://www.energymdt.com/pet-behavior-problems/



EnergyMDT

http://www.energymdt.com/pet-behavior-problems/

